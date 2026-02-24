Share

We continue with Part 2 - a collection of visual truths inviting you to pause, reflect, and reconnect with what matters most. Give yourself daily gifts of upliftment and clarity. Here we offer gentle reminders to steady the heart and strengthen the self.

Link to Memes for the Soul — Series Edition One

“If you light a lamp for someone else it will also brighten your path.” ~Buddha

HEARTFELT THANKS TO TINYBUDDHA.COM FOR THEIR CONSISTENCY IN CREATING BEAUTIFUL MEMES - SIMPLE WISDOMS FOR COMPLEX TIMES

———————————————

🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟

———————————————

———————————————

✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

———————————————

🌟 We Also Invite You

Besides These Substack Posts on Individual Topics

Shema invites you to sign up for her weekly Newsletter delivered via email

‘THE AWAKENING’

Learn about the Growing Critical Mass for New Earth!

Gain Courage and Clarity to Exit the Matrix

Along with coverage of critical global events

SIGN UP HERE

Read about the Vision for Building a Critical Mass

FOR HUMANITY’S GREAT AWAKENING

SEE THE VISION HERE

Shema Satya ... I envision The New One Percent as a global fellowship of eighty million conscious souls:

freedom-loving,

ethically courageous people who choose daily to wake into their power,

to act with kindness,

and to lift the world together. Our work is simple — to practice presence, speak truth, and create ripples of compassionate action until the tide of human consciousness turns. One small habit, practiced by many, will awaken the majority.

———————————————