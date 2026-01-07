Part of my Heart Plan Vision, The Awakening Newsletter, and The Vault — my curated archive of over 300 posts exploring freedom, sovereignty, and systemic power — as well as my work here on Substack, is a deep focus on the BIG PICTURE:

human origins, who is truly running the “show” here on Earth, and what we actually came here to do as human beings.

At some point, each of us arrives at the same crossroads:

Do we keep trying to reform a broken system —

or do we begin to consciously build something new… or find a way to exit the Matrix altogether?

I meet weekly with James Roguski to explore these questions. Many of you know I frequently endorse his work, and today is no exception.

Yesterday, we discussed a powerful new interview where Germ Warfare interviewed James, in which James laid out his thinking on what a New Social Contract could look like — not as ideology, not as government reform, but as a re-imagining of how humans might consciously agree to live together.

I’m sharing here James’ latest Substack post, which includes that interview, along with an in-depth AI analysis I created from the full transcript to help surface the deeper themes, language, and implications of his ideas.

My thanks to James for including the analysis — it beautifully reflects the depth of his vision.

Dig in.

Enjoy.

Get inspired.

And if this conversation speaks to you, I encourage you to connect directly with James Roguski and become part of this deepening dialogue and vision-generating process.

Here is James Roguski’s Substack post of the interview, and also includes Shema’s AI analysis, summary and key points.

By James Roguski

Please watch the video interview and send me a text message (310-619-3055) if you want to work together to make the world a better place.

Here’s the Interview

James Roguski dives into the deep-rooted problems which plague government systems and public health. He points to widespread corruption and institutional failures. James pulls no punches when he criticises organisations like the WHO, where he frames them not as guardians of wellbeing but as enforcers of the pharmaceutical agenda. The entire setup, he argues, is part of what he calls the 'beast system' — a controlling, top-heavy structure that erodes personal freedom and keeps people disempowered.



James goes on to say that real change will not come from fixing the old systems, but they should be replaced entirely with something new and more human. James is big on decentralisation, community collaboration, and the revival of forgotten ideas that return responsibility to the people.



For James, the future is not about waiting for permission — it is about building cooperative networks, taking charge of one’s own health and governance, and forging a social contract based on truth and mutual respect

✳ James Roguski on Social Media Inviting Dialogue on A New Social Contract

James is also building an ongoing dialogue on the fairly new social media platform, PickAx

Check out his Social Contract thread on PickAx HERE

✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

