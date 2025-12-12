Share

🌟 A Winter Letter to the One Who Still Carries Too Much

From Your Inner Self, Who Loves You

Dear One,

This season invites what the world so often avoids — slowness, stillness, silence.

Winter is not a punishment. It is a pause. A sacred invitation to tend what has long been untended.

And so I write to you now, softly, from within — from the part of you that has waited patiently beneath all the noise and striving.

You’ve done so much to survive. You’ve carried old wounds in silence. You’ve made yourself small to stay safe. You’ve learned to hide the pain so well, sometimes even you forget it’s still there.

But I remember.

I remember the way your heart first cracked. The moment someone crossed a boundary that should never have been touched. The day you learned to smile through what hurt. The months — maybe years — you didn’t have the words to say, “That wasn’t okay.”

And I want you to know… it wasn’t okay. What happened did shape you — but it does not define you. You are not the wound. You are the one who lived through it.

This season, may we tell the truth. Not to blame. Not to dwell. But to release.

Release the weight that was never yours to carry. Release the silence that kept your soul from singing. Release the shame that does not belong to you.

You are allowed to grieve what you lost. You are allowed to outgrow what once protected you. You are allowed to choose differently now.

Let this winter be your sanctuary. Let it hold you like the arms you once needed. Let it be the womb of new becoming.

No more hiding, dear one. No more pretending it didn’t hurt. No more waiting for permission to be fully yourself.

You are already worthy. Already whole beneath the scars.

And I — your deeper self — I am still here. Still loving you. Still believing in the brilliance that has always been yours.

Rest now. Grieve, if you must. But do not turn away from yourself.

The light is coming. But this time, it will rise from within you.

With all my love,

Your Inner Self

———————————————

In the spirit of the holidays, I repost this Fantasy Tale

A Fantasy Tale of Enchantment with a Road Map

———————————————

🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟

———————————————

✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

———————————————

🌟 We Also Invite You

Besides These Substack Posts on Individual Topics

Shema invites you to sign up for her weekly Newsletter delivered via email

‘THE AWAKENING’

Learn about the Growing Critical Mass for New Earth!

Gain Courage and Clarity to Exit the Matrix

Along with coverage of critical global events

SIGN UP HERE

Read about the Vision for Building a Critical Mass

FOR HUMANITY’S GREAT AWAKENING

SEE THE VISION HERE