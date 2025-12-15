This is the first opportunity in five years to demand that the FCC comply with the 2021 D.C. Circuit court order to review its RF exposure guidelines before any steps are taken to accelerate wireless expansion through adoption of new rules, such as FCC Docket 25-276.

LIGHT IT UP FOR LOCAL CONTROL!

✳ See Children’s Health Defense Alert and Suggested Script When We Make Our Phone Calls - Link Here - Light It Up For Local Control!

This Wednesday, December 17, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will hold an FCC oversight hearing, and this is the moment to urge Senators to protect local rights and hold the FCC accountable. The FCC has still not complied with the 2021 D.C. Circuit court order in Envtl. Health Tr. v. FCC, 9 F.4th 893 (2021) requiring it to review its radio-frequency radiation (RF) exposure guidelines.

Until the FCC completes this court-ordered review, the agency should not accelerate wireless expansion. Senators must ensure the FCC does not adopt new rules in FCC Docket 25-276 or take any related regulatory actions until it complies with the court order.

✳ To leave a comment for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, please visit the committee’s contact page for phone numbers and use the script below.

Call Script:

Hello, my name is ________, and I’m calling to urge the Senators to take action at the December 17 Senate FCC oversight hearing.

The FCC still has not complied with the 2021 D.C. Circuit court order in Envtl. Health Tr. v. FCC, 9 F.4th 893 (2021) requiring it to review its RF exposure guidelines. Until that court-ordered review is completed, the FCC and Congress should not advance any new rules or laws that accelerate wireless expansion.

I’m asking the Senators to:

Press the FCC on its failure to comply with the 2021 court order, and make clear that no new rules should move forward until the required review is complete.﻿

﻿ Block new rules in FCC Docket 25-276 and stop the FCC from adopting any related regulatory actions.﻿

﻿ Oppose federal wireless-expansion bills, including H.R. 2289, H.R. 1343, H.R. 1588, H.R. 1665, H.R. 1681, H.R. 1731, and H.R. 6046, until the FCC complies with the court order and completes its review of RF exposure guidelines.﻿

﻿ Defend local decision-making authority and prevent federal overreach into state and local land-use control.

Thank you for taking action!

