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Dear Friends,

It’s been five months since I’ve published The Awakening, and five months since I’ve been active here on Substack.

For so long, much of our conversation has centered on seeking truth, questioning narratives, understanding the forces shaping our world, and reclaiming our freedom.

Those questions still matter to me.

But lately, I’ve been exploring another question:

What does freedom look like when we begin living it in our own everyday lives?

What happens when we turn our attention toward

healing,

simplifying,

caring for ourselves, and

creating space for something new?

My newest newsletter, The Awakening 4:34, shares some of what I’ve been experiencing during this quieter season, along with a few ideas about abundance, possibility, and what it might mean to leave no one behind.

I’ve included the newsletter’s table of contents below so you can explore what speaks to you.

Note: the replay to an enlightening webby with Edward Mannix, speaking on No One Left Behind, is mentioned in the newsletter. His course on Abundance, that I will be attending, the payment window closes the night of Oct 25 2026.

🌿 Read the complete newsletter here :

With appreciation,

Shema Satya

The Awakening | Heart Plan Vision

https://www.heartplanvision.com/enewsletter/