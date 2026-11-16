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I want to share here a new article by Michel Chossudovsky:

Release of 32 Million “Life-Saving Mosquitoes” in California and Florida. High Incidence of Dengue - link to article here

Because ….

Gene Edited Mosquitoes - such a deep concern of mine. Just one of many concerns. I go on record - I DO NOT CONSENT. Messing with mother nature is such a dangerous act.

And I have to ask: do these activities truly have the benefit of mankind as priority? Or is it more green washing to meet their larger hidden agendas?

For instance …. apparently the EPA has not authorized Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes.

From the article: