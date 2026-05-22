Table of Contents

🌟 Hantavirus Hoax or Another Big Pharma Bioweapon?

🌟 Fauci and Pandemic Narrative

🌟 Ebola and the WHO

🌟 COVID Timeline

🌟 COVID Vaccine Mandates

🌟 Congress - Call for Testimonies

🌟 Lawsuits - Vaccines and Covid-Related

🌟 Childhood Vaccine Safety

🌟 Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie

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Here’s link to Shema’s most recent (previous) post in the Jab Series

From vaccine injuries and death signals to legal shields, transhumanist infrastructure, mRNA expansion, and the narratives still shaping public perception.

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Let’s begin with the brilliant art of Anne Gibbons

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🌟 Hantavirus Hoax or Another Big Pharma Bioweapon?

Fear is one of the most powerful drugs ever invented

Dr. Robert W. Malone, May 11 2026: Fear is one of the most powerful drugs ever invented. Unlike antibiotics or antivirals, it requires no FDA approval, no manufacturing plant, and no cold-chain shipping. Fear spreads itself. All it takes is a headline, a few experts on television, ominous music behind a news segment, and suddenly millions of people begin scanning their bodies for symptoms they did not know they had ten minutes earlier. Psychological Bioterrorism is the weaponization of fear about disease in order to manipulate individuals, populations, markets, and governments. Sometimes the objective is political. Sometimes financial. Sometimes bureaucratic. Often, it is all three at once. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a recognized form of psychological warfare. We have written about it extensively in our book Psywar.

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Lioness of Judah Ministry, May 15 2026: The Andes hantavirus genome sequence was assembled at the infamous facility from fragmented sequencing reads extracted from human blood using computer assembly software and reference genome fill-ins.

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai May 15, 2026 The Hantavirus genome was built from ‘human blood’ at the U.S. military biolab Fort Detrick, according to published supplementary appendix documents and GenBank records tied to a 2020 New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) paper.

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Michel Chossudovsky, May 12 2026:

What is the unspoken agenda of the “dangerous Hantavirus” on board the Dutch Cruise Ship? Another “plandemic,” followed by the launching of a Hantavirus “vaccine”? The U.S. military (US ARMY) has already developed several Hantavirus DNA “vaccines” (US Army / USAMRIID). Remember the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and COVID-19? “Copy and Paste”?

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Jon Fleetwood, May 12 2026: PROVIDENT remains active through 2029 and had just completed unprecedented Andes hantavirus mapping before the 2026 outbreak emerged. The federally funded initiative, called PROVIDENT (“Prepositioning Optimized Strategies for Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics against Diverse Emerging Infectious Threats”), officially began in September 2024 and remains active through June 2029, according to NIH RePORTER documents.

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Lioness of Judah Ministry, May 12 2026: Also: Deborah Birx calls for “21st century testing” for “Hantavirus” on passenger ships around the globe

The World Health Organization is promoting the narrative of a very long incubation period of 3 to 6 weeks for Hantavirus. If they attempt to make it the next scamdemic, a long incubation period would give them the perfect excuse to lock people down! Please don’t fall for it!

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin, May 12 2026: The psychological manipulations continue, and pressure will be put on the public to demand a global health authority.

The news hit my inbox, and I had that “here we go again” sinking feeling. Before Covid hit in 2020, there were a number of “simulation exercises” —often called tabletop exercises—supposedly to prepare countries and health agencies in the event of a large disease outbreak. Senior author Peter R. Breggin, MD, and I had tracked down and identified a number of what we called Pandemic Predictions and Planning Events” that we researched and exposed in our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. Now it looked like the same deadly program was about to repeat. Jon Fleetwood, Substack author and independent investigative journalist, announced this week: “WHO Runs Pandemic Simulation ‘Exercise Polaris II.” He declared, “26 countries, 600 emergency experts, and more than 25 global health agencies and response networks participate in WHO’s expanding multinational outbreak simulation.” Almost as though planned, reports of a deadly disease outbreak on board the cruise ship, Hondius ….

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Tom Renz, May 12 2026: Now we have Hantavirus being floated like the next big scary thing, even though this is a rodent-linked virus with an incredibly low real-world risk for most Americans. The playbook looks familiar: scare people, broaden case definitions, push testing, push fear, then roll out another mRNA “solution.” We have seen this movie before, and I am telling you now, the answer is not panic. The answer is truth, health, common sense, and refusing to let these people lock us into another manufactured crisis.

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Boom Finance and Economics, May 13 2026

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🌟 Fauci and Pandemic Narrative

May 17 2026: Dr. Peter McCullough breaks down the bombshell Senate testimony claiming Fauci orchestrated a laboratory-leak suppression campaign and silenced intelligence analysts for political gain.

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May 15 2026, Michael Kane interviewed on Redacted

A CIA whistleblower says that Dr. Anthony Fauci influenced the agency’s analysis of the COVID lab leak theory and even shaped academic papers meant to steer public opinion away from the possibility that the virus originated in a laboratory.

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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - May 13 2026: Today, a twenty-year CIA veteran still employed by the agency — James Erdman III — testified under oath before Sen. Rand Paul and confirmed what we’ve known for five years: the Intelligence Community knew SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in 2020, buried it, and Anthony Fauci helped make it happen.

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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - May 8 2026: Exposing Fauci’s criminal activities that may have resulted in millions of casualties.

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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - April 28 2026: David Morens criminally charged with hiding emails, destroying records, and evading transparency laws to shape the COVID “natural origins” narrative

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The Defender, May 11 2026: In an exclusive interview conducted with Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender, investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker discusses the recent indictment of David Morens and mounting scrutiny surrounding Ralph Baric and Vincent Munster. Thacker breaks down what may be driving these developments and examines what, if anything, they could mean for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Interview transcript (May 7, 2026)

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🌟 Ebola and the WHO

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - May 17 2026: Bill Gates-backed CEPI awarded Moderna and Oxford $26.7 million to develop multivalent Ebola mRNA and viral vector shots in January 2026.

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James Roguski, May 16 2026: An epidemic of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda has been declared to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

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🌟 COVID Timeline

Sasha Latypova May 14 2026: From The Real History YouTube channel.

This is a series of videos a reader from Canada made for the Cutting Through The Matrix website. I wanted to post these because there is currently a hantavirus hoax underway. They are following the same script - cruise ship passengers falling ill and dying from an illness that affects tiny % of the population, those who usually live in squalor, not on a modern ocean yacht! The WHO is fear mongering. The passengers are being scattered all over the world, etc. Therefore, this sequence of short videos is a timely “jog your memory and don’t fall for it again!” exercise.

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🌟 COVID Vaccine Mandates

The Defender May 7 2026": “Duty to Disobey” examines the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and its consequences. Many who took the shot reported serious health issues, while those who refused faced discharge.

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🌟 Congress - Call for Testimonies

Dr Margaret Aranda, May 21 2026: Senator Ron Johnson, a leading advocate for government transparency and medical freedom, is directing this effort to collect clear, factual testimony on illness and medical treatment experiences in hospitals. His focus on documented evidence—free of assumptions or politics—ensures real stories are accurately preserved.

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🌟 Lawsuits - Vaccines and Covid-Related

Peter Imanuelsen, May 12 2026:

Well, this is big news. While it is big news in Italy, it is barely being reported anywhere in the media internationally. Now the court in Italy has recently ruled that a woman got a neurological damage from the Pfizer covid vaccine and she is to receive compensation. Just recently I reported on how the family of a woman who died from getting the AstraZeneca covid vaccine was awarded compensation in Greece. And now we see a ruling from Italy where a woman is getting a quite LARGE compensation of over $40.000 per year for her vaccine injury. Let me give you all the details of this case…

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Interest of Justice, May 6 2026: The case, if won, will prove DoD bypassed strict Congrssional prohibitions in Operation Warp Speed, opening the door for vaccine victims to sue and remove PREP Act liabililty waivers

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✳ Drop The Case - the heroic work of Dr. Elfenbein during COVID-19 and the Feds attack

James Roguski, May 13 2026: RIGHT NOW would be a good time for YOU to take a stand against blatant government abuse. I encourage you to help spread the word so everyone is aware of just how abusive the US Federal government is.

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🌟 Childhood Vaccine Safety

The Defender, May 12 2026: The initiative, first revealed by The New York Times, includes “a look at the overall effect of the childhood vaccine schedule.”

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is “spearheading an intense push” across several federal agencies to study vaccine safety and the potential role of vaccines in the chronic disease epidemic, The New York Times reported Monday. The initiative includes “a look at the overall effect of the childhood vaccine schedule.” Researchers will also compare the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated kids, and examine possible links between vaccines and autism — including whether thimerosal, a mercury-based adjuvant used in some vaccines, may trigger autism. This research is a “top priority” for Kennedy despite the Trump administration’s public shift away from vaccine-related messaging in the lead-up to this year’s midterm congressional elections.

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🌟 Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie

“Virus lie plus contagion lie equals vaccine lie”

Lioness of Judah Ministry, May 12 2026:

Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon claims that viruses and person-to-person contagion do not exist, calling both concepts lies used to justify vaccines. In the interview, he argues that injections bypass the body’s natural defenses and suggests historical medicine falsely promoted contagion narratives. He also claims there is no historical evidence of contagion in ancient writings and describes vaccines as built on what he sees as false assumptions about viruses and disease transmission.

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Christine FOIs, May 19 2026:

Investigative journalist Michael Bryant sent a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) document about “vaccines” used in aquaculture to myself and others, and Dr Mark Bailey shared a video of an Automatic Fish Vaccination Machine said to perform 20,000 injections/hour. So I placed a FOIA order (pgs 1/2) with the USDA for all studies in the agency’s possession/custody/control, authored by anyone, anywhere, since January 1, 1900:

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