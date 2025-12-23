James Roguski Series on 'Speak Out Against mRNA Injections'
Watch these interviews, and share this important series.
Deep gratitude to James Roguski for this powerful and essential body of work — for curating and preserving an extraordinary collection of voices speaking out on the mRNA injections.
These compelling interviews are being published on James Roguski’s Substack. I’m simply archiving and listing them here for my readers, in service of our shared commitment to truth and collective awareness.
Having this material on record is not only vital for today — it will serve future generations seeking truth, accountability, and healing.
As additional interviews are published - I will add them to this post.
As we reflect on what’s been shared, let’s also imagine how this body of knowledge can be actively leveraged.
Ideas for Next Step in the Project
The next phase I’d like to initiate is a review of each interview. In particular, I’d like to:
Transcribe the response to the question: “What do you think needs to happen next?”
Create a collective “What’s Next” list drawn from all speakers.
Begin brainstorming actionable strategies together — individually and collectively.
If anyone feels called to start on this task before I do — please send me the transcript of that segment. Your help is deeply appreciated!
A Heartfelt Thank You to James Roguski
Support James at James Roguski Substack
———————————————
🌟16 Julie Threet Speaks Out Against mRNA
Julie Threet joins me for the SIXTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Julie Threet on X:
Julie Threet recommends these websites resources for those considering further jabs
REACT 19
Americans For Health Freedom
https://www.americansforhealthfreedom.org/
———————————————
🌟 15 Karen Kingston Speaks Out Against mRNA
Karen Kingston joins me for the FIFTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Karen Kingston at:
———————————————
🌟 14 Maria Zeee Speaks Out Against mRNA
Maria Zeee joins me for the FOURTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Maria Zeee at:
https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia
———————————————
🌟 13 Will R. Thomson Speaks Out Against mRNA
Will R. Thomson joins me for the THIRTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Will R. Thomson at:
https://WillRThomson.substack.com/archive
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0QY35jIvfpPm
———————————————
🌟 12 Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. joins me for the TWELFTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, MD at:
https://IreneMavrakakisMD.substack.com/archive
Liberty Speaks Podcast:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6838563
———————————————
🌟 11 Lawyer Lisa Miron Speaks Out Against mRNA
Lawyer Lisa Miron joins me for the ELEVENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Lawyer Lisa Miron at:
———————————————
🌟 10 Iris Koh Speaks Out Against mRNA
Iris Koh joins me for the TENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Iris Koh book at:
———————————————
🌟 9 Dave Krieger Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dave Krieger joins me for the NINTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Dave Krieger at:
———————————————
🌟 8 Sasha Latypova Speaks Out Against mRNA
Sasha Latypova joins me for the EIGHTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Sasha Latypova at:
———————————————
🌟 7 Albert Benavides Speaks Out Against mRNA
Albert Benavides joins me for the SEVENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Albert Benavides at:
Creator of https://www.vaersaware.com/
———————————————
🌟 6 Dr. Ellapen Rapiti, MD Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Ellapen Rapiti, MD joined me for the SIXTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Dr. Ellapen Rapiti at:
———————————————
🌟 5 Wayne Peters Speaks Out Against mRNA
Wayne Peters joins me for the FIFTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Wayne Peters at:
———————————————
🌟 4 David Carter Speaks Out Against mRNA
David Carter joins me for the FOURTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find David Carter at:
David Carter, The Truth Contract, Substack
https://TheTruthContract.co.uk
———————————————
🌟 3 Robert Chandler, MD Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Robert Chandler, MD joins me for the THIRD interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Robert Chandler, MD at:
———————————————
🌟 2 Brett Hawes Speaks Out Against mRNA
Brett Hawes joins me for the SECOND interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Brett Hawes at:
Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes
———————————————
🌟 1 Dr. Joseph Sansone Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Joseph Sansone joins me for the FIRST interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Find Dr. Joseph Sansone at:
———————————————
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
———————————————
✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳
IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?
———————————————
🌟 We Also Invite You
✳ JOIN ‘THE AWAKENING’ NEWSLETTER
Besides These Substack Posts on Individual Topics
Shema invites you to sign up for her weekly Newsletter delivered via email
‘THE AWAKENING’
Learn about the Growing Critical Mass for New Earth!
Gain Courage and Clarity to Exit the Matrix
Along with coverage of critical global events
SIGN UP HERE
✳ THE NEW ONE PERCENT MOVEMENT
Read about the Vision for Building a Critical Mass
FOR HUMANITY’S GREAT AWAKENING
SEE THE VISION HERE
Shema Satya ... I envision
The New One Percent as a global fellowship of eighty million conscious souls:
freedom-loving,
ethically courageous people who choose daily to wake into their power,
to act with kindness,
and to lift the world together.
Our work is simple — to practice presence, speak truth, and create ripples of compassionate action until the tide of human consciousness turns.
One small habit, practiced by many, will awaken the majority.
Shema Satya is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is extremely helpful. Thank you so much!
It's all great brother and you know I'm behind you and have been for some time as we've followed one another for sometime now on multiple platforms. But trying to understand what we are still speaking out on same topics for when we are so far ahead of that legally. So much going down behind the scenes for over 5 years now that's infact all public information at this point. We must get past this as we waste so much precious time daily and many are still dying.