🌟 16 Julie Threet Speaks Out Against mRNA

Julie Threet joins me for the SIXTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Julie Threet on X:

https://X.com/julie4butte5

Julie Threet recommends these websites resources for those considering further jabs

REACT 19

Americans For Health Freedom

https://www.americansforhealthfreedom.org/

🌟 15 Karen Kingston Speaks Out Against mRNA

Karen Kingston joins me for the FIFTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Karen Kingston at:

https://TheKingstonReport.com

🌟 14 Maria Zeee Speaks Out Against mRNA

Maria Zeee joins me for the FOURTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Maria Zeee at:

https://ZeeeMedia.com

https://x.com/ZeeeMedia

https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia

Will R. Thomson joins me for the THIRTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Will R. Thomson at:

https://WillRThomson.substack.com/archive

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0QY35jIvfpPm

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. joins me for the TWELFTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, MD at:

https://IreneMavrakakisMD.substack.com/archive

https://x.com/IreneMavrakakis

Liberty Speaks Podcast:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6838563

🌟 11 Lawyer Lisa Miron Speaks Out Against mRNA

Lawyer Lisa Miron joins me for the ELEVENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Lawyer Lisa Miron at:

LawyerLisa.Substack.com

🌟 10 Iris Koh Speaks Out Against mRNA

Iris Koh joins me for the TENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Iris Koh book at:

https://silentroar.club/

🌟 9 Dave Krieger Speaks Out Against mRNA

Dave Krieger joins me for the NINTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Dave Krieger at:

https://TheKriegerFiles.com

🌟 8 Sasha Latypova Speaks Out Against mRNA

Sasha Latypova joins me for the EIGHTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Sasha Latypova at:

Sasha Latypova Substack

🌟 7 Albert Benavides Speaks Out Against mRNA

Albert Benavides joins me for the SEVENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Albert Benavides at:

WelcomeTheEagle.Substack.com

x.com/WelcomeTheEagle

Creator of https://www.vaersaware.com/

Dr. Ellapen Rapiti, MD joined me for the SIXTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Dr. Ellapen Rapiti at:

DrRapiti.com

🌟 5 Wayne Peters Speaks Out Against mRNA

Wayne Peters joins me for the FIFTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Wayne Peters at:

Wayne Peters Substack

🌟 4 David Carter Speaks Out Against mRNA

David Carter joins me for the FOURTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find David Carter at:

David Carter, The Truth Contract, Substack

https://TheTruthContract.co.uk

https://SpermEggGeddon.com

Dr. Robert Chandler, MD joins me for the THIRD interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Robert Chandler, MD at:

Robert Chandler Substack

🌟 2 Brett Hawes Speaks Out Against mRNA

Brett Hawes joins me for the SECOND interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Brett Hawes at:

Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes

Dr. Joseph Sansone joins me for the FIRST interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Video Interview on Rumble

Find Dr. Joseph Sansone at:

https://JosephSansone.com

