Many thanks to Vicki Sievers (vickisievers911@gmail.com) for preparing an email alert, which I am sharing here in Substack. Please share to your community right away and encourage immediate action.

This is a follow-up to my last related Substack post.

Action Needed Now - To Stop US Federal Cell Tower Takeover - Light It Up for Local Control

Share

LAST CHANCE to submit comments on new FCC rules aimed at eliminating local authority over cell towers. DUE WED. 12/31/2025

⭐ First, thank you everyone for the actions you’ve taken to date on this issue.

Your responses bearing a “DONE,” or a thoughtful question or comment are surely appreciated.

🌟 If you have not yet submitted comments to the FCC docket, the message below is for YOU.

NO more procrastinating!! Please do this NOW. The FCC is moving to put new rules in place that shift power away from local governments across the country, and silence community voices. Hard-won policy protections achieved by aware citizens in recent years will be eliminated.

🌟 This is it—the telecom hill to die on.

Your comments must be added to FCC Docket No 25-276 by New Year’s Eve Day, 12/31.

Note: By law, the FCC must address arguments made in comments submitted to the record. Total number of comments is building well, but MORE are needed.

**How To Submit A Short Comment—an Express Filing with no more than 2000 characters.

🌟 Sample short comment with key arguments, courtesy of Environmental Health Sciences

I oppose the proposals in 25-276 and urge the FCC to preserve the authority of local governments to protect the health, safety, and character of their communities. The proposed shot clocks, automatic approvals, and “deemed granted” remedies would deny local governments and residents the time necessary to review complex cell tower applications, stripping communities of meaningful notice, safety oversight, and public participation. These measures prioritize speed over public safety and democratic process. The FCC’s proposal exceeds its statutory authority. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 explicitly preserves local zoning authority over the placement, construction, and modification of wireless facilities (47 U.S.C. § 332(c)(7)). Congress deliberately rejected federal control of land-use decisions and did not authorize the FCC to override local processes through rulemaking. Federal courts have repeatedly affirmed that land-use regulation is a core function of local government. Many cities with setbacks demonstrate that local regulations do not prohibit service, but ensure responsible deployment with flexibility where needed. Local governments are best positioned to evaluate site-specific risks because they understand local terrain, wildfire hazards, evacuation routes, environmental constraints, and historic and residential contexts. Setbacks and design standards are critical public-safety tools that reduce risks from tower collapse, fire, falling ice, and structural failure, and protect homes, schools, and environmentally sensitive areas. Weakening these safeguards exposes communities to unnecessary risk and shifts liability onto local governments and taxpayers. The FCC also cannot lawfully preempt local RF-related protections while it remains out of compliance with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit’s 2021 decision in EHT et al. v. FCC. Until RF guidelines are updated, it must preserve local control and withdraw this NPRM.

🌟 What to do:

Visit the FCC website at this link. (It goes right to FCC Docket 25-276) Enter your name, address and email address (optional) in the appropriate fields. Paste in your short comments or use suggested text. Check the boxes for the Privacy Act Toggle to receive an email confirmation Check the box to Continue to Review Screen. Check the box that says I’m not a robot. Click Submit.

**How To Submit a Comment longer than 2000 characters (Standard Filing)

What to Do:

Draft your comment separately and save it as one of these file types: .docx, .doc, .pdf, .xlsx, .xls, .txt, .pptx, .ppt, .rtf You can submit multiple files with 100 MB per submission. If you want to submit more than one comment, you can. Go to this link at the FCC website (It goes right to FCC Docket 25-276) Complete the form Note: When you put in “name of filer” be sure to press enter. Upload your comment file. Toggle to receive an email confirmation Check the box that says I’m not a robot. Be sure to click Continue to Review Screen. Click Submit.

🌟 Submit your comments to the FCC by Dec. 31.

Note: You may want to ask your local officials

to show you what they have submitted to FCC Docket No. 25-276 or how they’ve weighed in/taken a stand on this unprecedented FCC power grab. In Marin County recently, the president of our Board of supervisors was not able to respond to this request!

You also can submit “reply comments” to the FCC docket about what others submit until January 15, 2026.

🌟 FACT SHEETS

If you choose, Download EHS Factsheets on the FCC’s Proposal Here

Thank you for making your thoughts visible to all who view the 25-276 docket.

And thank you, Environmental Health Sciences, for confronting this challenge with characteristic wisdom, expertise and strength, and for expediting this docket-filing process.

———————————————

🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟

———————————————

✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

———————————————

🌟 We Also Invite You

Besides These Substack Posts on Individual Topics

Shema invites you to sign up for her weekly Newsletter delivered via email

‘THE AWAKENING’

Learn about the Growing Critical Mass for New Earth!

Gain Courage and Clarity to Exit the Matrix

Along with coverage of critical global events

SIGN UP HERE

Read about the Vision for Building a Critical Mass

FOR HUMANITY’S GREAT AWAKENING

SEE THE VISION HERE

Shema Satya ... I envision The New One Percent as a global fellowship of eighty million conscious souls:

freedom-loving,

ethically courageous people who choose daily to wake into their power,

to act with kindness,

and to lift the world together. Our work is simple — to practice presence, speak truth, and create ripples of compassionate action until the tide of human consciousness turns. One small habit, practiced by many, will awaken the majority.

———————————————

#LastChanceToBeHeard

#ProtectLocalControl

#StopTheFCC

#DefendOurCommunities

#PublicCommentMatters

#SpeakUpNow

#LocalVoicesMatter

#CivicEmergency