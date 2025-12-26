Share

🌟 This song feels like a deep exhale.

Not about needing someone — but about meeting someone in stillness.

No performing. No striving.

Just two people willing to be present and real.

“Let’s just BE for this moment and just forget the world, can we?”

I need your grace

To remind me

To find my own

We’ll do it all

Everything

On our own

We don’t need

Anything

Or anyone



[Chorus]

If I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?



[Verse 2]

I don’t quite know

How to say

How I feel

Those three words

Are said too much

They’re not enough



[Chorus]

If I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?

Forget what we’re told

Before we get too old

Show me a garden that’s burstin’ into life



[Verse 3]

Let’s waste time

Chasin’ cars

Around our heads

I need your grace

To remind me

To find my own



[Chorus]

If I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?

Forget what we’re told

Before we get too old

Show me a garden that’s burstin’ into life



All that I am

All that I ever was

Is here in your perfect eyes, they’re all I can see

I don’t know where

Confused about how, as well

Just know that these things will never change for us at all



[Outro]

If I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?

This isn’t a love song about romance in the glossy sense.

It’s about permission.

Permission to stop striving.

Permission to stop performing love correctly.

Permission to rest inside presence rather than promise.

It’s about belonging without effort.

“Show me a garden that’s bursting into life.”

That’s not passion for drama.

That’s a longing for aliveness, reciprocity, growth — a shared inner ecology where two people breathe and soften and come alive together.

This song doesn’t chase.

It rests .

🌟 Fulfillment has Everything to do with Connection and Purpose

From a social media comment: "The Emotional Intelligence Network, this aligns so closely with what I’ve seen in real life, the moments I felt most fulfilled had little to do with money and everything to do with connection and purpose. It’s a powerful reminder that

“Investing in relationships and health quietly pays the biggest dividends over time."

Graphic from: The Emotional Intelligence Network on Linkedin

🌟 Christmas, a day many allow their inner warrior a break

Dr Daniel Amen posted this on social media



Merry Christmas. I loved this graphic from @tooyoungtogrieve and wanted to share. Christmas looks different in every household - always be kind - mental health struggles are invisible and it is a weight that you cannot always see. Sending love and light to all this holiday season.

Everything’s gonna be alright

Everything’s gonna be alright

Your love will be my song

Till all my fears are gone

(Until my fear is gone)

Everything’s gonna be alright

Everything’s gonna be alright

I believe, I believe

You’re working all things for my good

You’re working all things for my good (repeat)

You’re working all things for my good (repeat)

