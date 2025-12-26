Let's Just Forget the World for a Moment, and Just BE - Christmas Evening Reflections
This post is for the "one" person who may just need to hear this message, right now, If it just touches one, that is enough.
🌟 Snow Patrol Reworked - Chasing Cars Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Image credit to music video
🌟 This song feels like a deep exhale.
Not about needing someone — but about meeting someone in stillness.
No performing. No striving.
Just two people willing to be present and real.
“Let’s just BE for this moment and just forget the world, can we?”
I need your grace
To remind me
To find my own
Lyrics
We’ll do it all
Everything
On our own
We don’t need
Anything
Or anyone
[Chorus]
If I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
[Verse 2]
I don’t quite know
How to say
How I feel
Those three words
Are said too much
They’re not enough
[Chorus]
If I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
Forget what we’re told
Before we get too old
Show me a garden that’s burstin’ into life
[Verse 3]
Let’s waste time
Chasin’ cars
Around our heads
I need your grace
To remind me
To find my own
[Chorus]
If I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
Forget what we’re told
Before we get too old
Show me a garden that’s burstin’ into life
All that I am
All that I ever was
Is here in your perfect eyes, they’re all I can see
I don’t know where
Confused about how, as well
Just know that these things will never change for us at all
[Outro]
If I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
———————————————
This isn’t a love song about romance in the glossy sense.
It’s about permission.
Permission to stop striving.
Permission to stop performing love correctly.
Permission to rest inside presence rather than promise.
It’s about belonging without effort.
“Show me a garden that’s bursting into life.”
That’s not passion for drama.
That’s a longing for aliveness, reciprocity, growth — a shared inner ecology where two people breathe and soften and come alive together.
This song doesn’t chase.
It rests.
———————————————
———————————————
🌟 Fulfillment has Everything to do with Connection and Purpose
From a social media comment: "The Emotional Intelligence Network, this aligns so closely with what I’ve seen in real life, the moments I felt most fulfilled had little to do with money and everything to do with connection and purpose. It’s a powerful reminder that
“Investing in relationships and health quietly pays the biggest dividends over time."
Graphic from: The Emotional Intelligence Network on Linkedin
———————————————
🌟 Christmas, a day many allow their inner warrior a break
Dr Daniel Amen posted this on social media
Merry Christmas. I loved this graphic from @tooyoungtogrieve and wanted to share. Christmas looks different in every household - always be kind - mental health struggles are invisible and it is a weight that you cannot always see. Sending love and light to all this holiday season.
———————————————
🌟 Ryan Ellis - Gonna Be Alright (Official Music Video)
Everything’s gonna be alright
Everything’s gonna be alright
Your love will be my song
Till all my fears are gone
(Until my fear is gone)
Everything’s gonna be alright
Everything’s gonna be alright
I believe, I believe
You’re working all things for my good
You’re working all things for my good (repeat)
You’re working all things for my good (repeat)
———————————————
Bless you.
