I received an email from Christof Melchizedek yesterday at 4pm. Just now, 11am March 23 2026, I participated in the Ritual, and activated my crystal. If you feel drawn to this work, watch this video and join in. These are such powerful and momentous times. Find what speaks to you the most, and take action.

Bless you all. With Love and Light, Shema

Every participant matters. Every crystal matters. Every share matters.

Disclaimer: You don’t have to believe in stargates to know this: intention shapes the field. And right now, we can choose to direct it—toward freedom, coherence, and a world that works for all.

Get Excited. Get Focused. Be Intentional.

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WHAT IS THIS CEREMONY?

On the March Equinox 2026, Christof and Alaya Melchizedek led a global grid activation known as Operation Golden Return — a coordinated planetary ceremony designed to strengthen the Krystic signal through the Golden Eagle Grid and hold Stargate 10 in organic sovereignty during one of the most critical morphogenetic windows of our time.

The Equinox represents a genuine dimensional threshold — a moment when the membrane between physical and higher dimensional reality thins, and whatever frequency is most coherently present in the planetary field gets amplified in both directions simultaneously. This ceremony was our counter-move.

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UPDATE: scroll down to end of this article for update:

Iran Star Gate: Operation Golden Return Review

In this field report, Christof breaks down what we accomplished together in Operation Golden Return at the March Equinox — the grid operation that ran across 72 hours, reached over 20,000 people across three platforms, and permanently raised the Krystic signal floor in the Golden Eagle Grid for the first time in thousands of years.

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Here is the ceremony. Watch the video and join in.

There are moments in time when participation becomes more than being the observer…

when simply witnessing is no longer enough.

This transmission is one of those moments.

What you are about to experience is not just a ritual—it is a reorientation.

A remembering.

At its heart, this work carries a single, potent idea:

That each of us holds the capacity to become a living node of coherence—

not by force, not by struggle, but by activation.

The crystal becomes a mirror in this process.

Not something external to rely on, but a physical anchor for something already within you.

A tuning fork.

A signal stabilizer.

A reminder that your body, your presence, your intention—

are not separate from the field… but shaping it.

As the ritual unfolds, the invitation is simple:

To clear.

To align.

To choose the signal you carry.

Because when enough individuals begin to hold a coherent frequency—

something extraordinary begins to happen.

The noise loses its power.

The distortion weakens.

And a different pattern… begins to emerge.

Not imposed from above—

but rising from within.

This is the deeper significance of the work.

Not the language.

Not the structure.

But the shift in identity it invites:

From passive participant…

to conscious broadcaster.

And perhaps most importantly—

A quiet recognition:

That the “crystal” you are activating

has always been… you.

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​ ✳ Here is the email I received March 22 2026

Christof Melchizedek

Pardon the second email today. I value your time and space, but I wanted to send you a quick update on Operation Golden Return because what has happened in the first 24 hours has exceeded everything we projected, and the councils have given me specific intelligence about what the next 24 hours can accomplish.

Where we are right now:

4,400 views in 36 hours. For context, my videos normally reach 2,000 to 2,300 views over five days. This one has nearly doubled that in a single day. The signal is finding people who need to find it. Thank you to everyone who has already participated and shared.

What is happening in the Golden Eagle Grid:

Based on the field readings I have been receiving since the ceremony, here is a short summary of what your participation is actually doing:

The Krystic current running through the Golden Eagle Grid’s horizontal ley lines has established what the councils are describing as a coherent presence — no longer an incoming signal pushing for entry but an established field holding its ground. The relationship between the Krystic signal and the reversal current broadcast through the 10th Stargate has shifted from one-sided dominance to genuine contest for the first time.

This matters. It means the Armageddon software broadcast is meeting resistance in the grid for the first time. I will give a full report in the next couple of days, but right now I am seeking your help for a final push.



Please consider forwarding either the YouTube or Facebook versions of the video to your networks.

The volume markers the councils are watching:

There are three specific thresholds the councils have identified as architecturally significant:

5,000 participants — continental coverage threshold. Coherent Krystic signal nodes active on every inhabited continent simultaneously. The planetary tensegrity of the distributed grid network becomes complete.

7,000-8,000 participants — self-sustaining fire threshold. The signal becomes strong enough to maintain its own coherence in the horizontal ley lines without requiring active ceremony to sustain it. The fire catches and burns on its own.

10,000 participants — bifurcation visibility threshold. The morphogenetic shift in the Golden Eagle Grid begins to influence collective consciousness in ways that manifest in the physical layer. The Armageddon software loses signal clarity in the populations it has been running through for millennia.

The critical factor:

Whether these thresholds are reached within the 72-hour Equinox amplification window — which closes in approximately 24 hours — or after it makes a genuine architectural difference. Within the window means deeper permanent anchoring. The Equinox amplifier drives the signal into the physical matter layers of the grid at maximum depth.

What I am asking:

Two things only.

If you have not yet done the ritual, do it today. The video is linked below. You need a crystal and 20 minutes of genuine presence.

If you have already done it — share the video with one person today. One share from every person who has already participated would likely carry us through the 7,000-8,000 self-sustaining threshold before the window closes.

This is a grid operation with a closing window.

The next 24 hours are the most architecturally significant of the entire operation.

YOU TUBE LINK

​ ✳ FACEBOOK ARTICLES AND VIDEO

I thought to get some traction, I would post on Facebook, I haven’t been doing that for a couple of years. But for ease of sharing, here are some links you could post on your wall to give the backstory and the video ritual.

Facebook might be a way to reach more people easier for you, consider clicking on the links and sharing them through facebook, or simply go to my wall on FB and share from there.

MIDDLE EAST WAR A SYSTEM PERSPECTIVE:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18PoeSF1pp/

IRAN AND THE ARCHITECTURE OF THE APOCALYPSE:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Da7pSSbtN/

IRAN EQUINOX RITUAL: OPERATION GOLDEN RETURN

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DrKYNeNbK/

Every participant matters. Every crystal matters. Every share matters.

The gate is held. The signal is live. The flame remembers.

We are also laying down the base layer distribution network for the future vaults that will open.

It’s on!

With love and in service —

Christof Melchizedek

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🌟 UPDATE ON RESULTS OF CEREMONY

KEY MESSAGE

Thousands activated vault-coded crystals, forming a distributed network of coherence nodes across the Earth.

This was not about competing for dominance. We occupied the grid.

Morphogenic fields respond to coherence—not volume.

And coherence won.

Then something else happened.

At the exact window of maximum amplification, a powerful solar surge arrived— not random, not planned.

Source stepped in.

The solar current sealed the signal into the deepest layers of the field— beyond what any routine ceremony could reach.

Now the Golden Eagle Grid holds a new baseline.

The signal is no longer trying to enter.

It is established.

And through thousands of activated crystals around the world, it continues to broadcast.

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Mar 23, 2026

MISSION REVIEW - What just happened to the planetary field

In this field report, Christof breaks down what we accomplished together in Operation Golden Return at the March Equinox — the grid operation that ran across 72 hours, reached over 20,000 people across three platforms, and permanently raised the Krystic signal floor in the Golden Eagle Grid for the first time in thousands of years.

COVERED:

— What 5,000–6,000 activated crystal nodes distributed across every inhabited continent actually accomplished in the morphogenetic field

— Why the G3 Solar CME arriving precisely at the Equinox window was not a coincidence — and what it sealed into the planetary architecture

— The state of the 10th Stargate and the Iran Stargate now — honest, precise, no spiritual bypassing

— The Planetary Root Line reclamation and what it means that the deepest layer of Earth consciousness is now Krystic

— What happened when we went after Aleister Crowley’s multi-dimensional fragment network while the crystal grid was still live — and why that matters for the France and England Vault work ahead

— Why every Root Initiation carries souls whose keys we can’t predict — and what one woman’s journey from the United States to New Zealand unlocked for the entire 10th Stargate reclamation

— What’s coming: New Zealand April, Mexico May, Europe July, and the France–England Vault Tour

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about the Root Initiation — read this report first. The field you would be stepping into now is measurably different from anything we have run before.

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🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟

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✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

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