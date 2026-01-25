Honestly, this whole ICE topic I feel is such a mess. I’m certainly not going to get in arguing matches with anyone. But as I like to do with many of my messages.

Can you stay calm and centered and open minded, while looking at the big picture?

Where are you being played?

Consider the PLOY* so often used to keep us distracted and in-fighting through the art of polarization. And don’t forget, always keeping FEAR ever present.

The way Biden handled the Border issue and how Trump handles the Border issue - they sure are two extremes.

Excellent for Polarizing.

*Ploy definition: A ploy is a clever plan that helps you get what you want.

Below I share a post from Dr Malone, who certainly has his view on ICE and Trump.

Before I share that post, here are a few other pieces for another perspective.

AND

This article includes an interesting collection of Memes also.

Food for thought.

Dr Malone: On one side, we have the Antifa radicals wanting to commit violence, even murder, against Federal officials.

✳ AND

On the other side are ICE officials. They are minimally trained to deal with violent crowds or SWAT team methodology (why would they be). These officials are being thrown into situations where they are being doxed, their license plates tracked, the personal information being shared with radicals like the men threatening to kill Federal officials in the videos above. The well-funded, financially backed by Soros left has even built apps to follow and track ICE agents.

✳ BTW

BTW- this is all being planned and coordinated from the top levels of NGOs run by democrat party leaders and Soros.

✳ AND THIS COMMENTARY BY DR. MALONE - WORTHY OF DOING RESEARCH TO GET THE FULL DETAILS - What is the REAL story

Under President Trump, illegal aliens are being given due process while being housed in Federal buildings before being deported. What a shock- under President Trump, ILLEGAL aliens aren’t just being released back into communities. Did you know that under past presidents, illegals would be arrested and “processed” - that is, they would be assigned their own personal attorney, who would then schedule a court date -often years in advance, and these illegals would be RELEASED back onto the streets. Only to disappear from the system again. Rinse and repeat. They have been trained not to carry ID, don’t admit to which country they came from, and basically, were allowed to re-enter the USA to live as they please.

