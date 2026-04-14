The Covid Injections in 2026: Injuries, Legal Immunity, mRNA Technology, and the Broader System Taking Shape — Jab Series Part 4
From vaccine injuries and death signals to legal shields, transhumanist infrastructure, mRNA expansion, and the narratives still shaping public perception.
Table of Contents
🌟 Connecting the Covid19 Injections with the Infrastructure of Transhuman 6G
🌟 mRNA - Calls for Immediate Ban on Technology Used in Covid Vaccines
🌟 mRNA Injections - Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
🌟 Vaccine Injuries
🌟 Deaths from Covid Vaccines
🌟 Vaccine Reforms
🌟 Vaccine Manufacturers Immunity and Legal Reckonings Underway
🌟 mRNA Technology in Covid-19 Vaccines
🌟 Thought Exercises on Spike Protein and “Are Viruses Real?”
🌟 Pro-Vaccine Narratives
🌟 Additional Resources - A Sampling of Shema’s Extensive Research During the Covid Era
———————————————
Please share far and wide—because this is about far more than Covid vaccines alone.
What began as a mass injection campaign now points to a broader system of control.
These headlines reveal more than vaccine harms. They show the convergence of mRNA expansion, digital infrastructure, legal immunity, and deeper intrusion into human life.
What opened during Covid became a gateway into a much larger agenda—one involving bodily control, technological integration, weakened accountability, and the steady build-out of new control infrastructure.
Even a quick scan shows the scope.
The facts are here. The pattern is visible.
Read. Connect the dots. Share—so no one can say they didn’t know.
———————————————
🌟 Connecting the Covid19 Injections with the Infrastructure of Transhuman 6G
✳ Why The COVID19 Injection/ Geoengineering Metamaterials and Nano/Microelectronic Systems Are The Infrastructure of Transhuman 6G. Trump Presidency Accelerating 6G Transhuman Roll Out.
In this post, Dr. Ana Mihalcea explains how the metamaterials deployed via the COVID19 bioweapons, Geoengineering are the in place infrastructure for the 6G AI control Grid.
This ubiquitous surveillance will no longer rely on devices, cell towers, cell phones but the MEMS ( microelectronic metamaterials) that are now within the body of people are the plasmonic nanoantennas that will be used for instant information transfer.
The smart dust that your dog inhales will be able to provide your heart rate, internal biochemical composition for the AI.
———————————————
✳ FANTASTIC MUST SEE Intra-Body Nano-Network Presentation by Mik Anderson
It is important that people understand in concise ways how the technology works and these images allow complex information to be understood.
———————————————
🌟 mRNA - Calls for Immediate Ban on Technology Used in Covid Vaccines
✳ “No One Should Take It Now”: Dr. Peter McCullough Calls for Global End to mRNA Vaccine Program
March 18 2026: McCullough stated flatly that “no one should take the mRNA injection at this time,” citing over 4,300 peer‑reviewed papers documenting harms, including myocarditis, blood clots, neurological injury, disability, and death. He emphasized that natural immunity and early outpatient treatment, rather than vaccination, saved lives during the pandemic, and called for mRNA products to be fully retired worldwide.
———————————————
✳ James Roguski Series on ‘Speak Out Against mRNA Injections’
Watch these interviews, and share this important series.
———————————————
🌟 mRNA Injections - Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
✳ EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS: Sansone Files Reply Brief Fighting to Stop DeSantis from Continuing to Facilitate MRNA Biowarfare Against Floridians, in Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case
✳ Breaking: Netherlands Court Dismissed Appeal in Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Genocide and Bioweapons Case. Hearing on the Merits Set for October 22, 2026
The Appellate Court in the Netherlands dismissed the appeal as inadmissible. The plaintiffs were appealing the trial court’s decision to not allow witnesses in the case. See the press release below.
The hearing on the merits of the case will be on October 22, 2026 in Leeuwarden. This is a civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, et al on behalf of injured plaintiffs. The case asserts that the COVID mRNA injections are bioweapons and a genocide crimes were committed.
This appeal was about allowing witnesses to testify at the trial court. The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.
✳ Netherlands Hearing in Bioweapons Genocide Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al. Peter Stassen’s Historic Speech Dubbed In English
The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone. Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone attended the hearing.
Attorney Peter Stassen gave a historic presentation to the court.
✳ Bioweapon Trial in Netherlands - Dr. Joseph Sansone Breaks It Down
Update on the Netherlands bioweapon trial against Gates and Bourla, plus concerns over digital IDs and lockdown 2.0
———————————————
🌟 Vaccine Injuries - Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury
✳ ‘Dam Is Breaking’ on Truth About Vaccine Injuries, MAHA Institute President Says
Emerging studies and expanding health databases are exposing the “massive epidemic of vaccine injury” — or MEVI — Mark Gorton, president of the MAHA Institute, said in his opening speech.
———————————————
✳ The Agonising Pain of COVID Vaccination Injury Victims
———————————————
✳ Jon Rappoport Asks What’s Going On With The Vaxxed Films?
Why are they not being given greater exposure?
The VAXXED films are sitting there gathering dust. These potent weapons for truth could be on screens across the country, in a real revolution.
In the films, the children are there. You see them. Some of them are hooked up to machines so they can breathe and live. Their mothers are there next to them, and you know they’ve devoting every minute of every day to keep these kids alive and care for them.
As of this writing, Kennedy STILL hasn’t lodged an appeal to reverse the federal judge’s ruling that freezes and paralyzes any change to the CDC vaccine schedule. Kennedy’s silent. He hasn’t given a speech in his official capacity to rail against the judge who froze the CDC.
———————————————
✳ The VAXXED Films
Vaxxed | From Cover-Up to Catastrophe
‘An investigation into how the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on a 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This alarming deception has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism, potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.’
Vaxxed 2 | People’s Truth
In 2016, a media firestorm erupted when Tribeca Film Festival abruptly censored its documentary selection, VAXXED: From Coverup to Catastrophe, amid pressure from pro-pharmaceutical interests.
Vaxxed 3 | Authorized To Kill
Children’s Health Defense embarked on a nine-month journey across America, gathering powerful testimonies from the people. Our interviews ranged from mothers and fathers to teenagers, families, medical professionals, whistleblowers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life.
What we discovered was nothing short of staggering. We listened to harrowing accounts of COVID hospital protocols that shook us to our very core. The consistency of these stories was alarming.
People also shared their experiences after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing tragic outcomes of either death or serious injury. Now, fueled by these powerful firsthand testimonies, we are creating a documentary by the people, for the people.
Learn what we uncovered on the road. You can’t afford to miss it.
———————————————
🌟 Deaths from Covid Vaccines
✳ BOMBSHELL: Former Pfizer head toxicologist WARNING about covid vaccines
The man formerly responsible for testing toxicity of medicines at Pfizer warns of up to 60 000 deaths from covid vaccines in Germany.
This news is so big that it should have warranted headline news WORLDWIDE. But it hasn’t.
Dr. Helmut Sterz
This all comes from the testimony of Dr. Helmut Sterz who formerly worked as head of toxicology at Pfizer in Europe.
In a recent testimony given before the corona inquiry commission at the German parliament he had something to say, suggesting that up to 60 000 people in Germany could have died from the covid vaccine.
And he wants an IMMEDIATE BAN on the technology used in the vaccines.
He even goes on to say in a statement that the approval and use of the covid vaccine violated international law and that there was a SYSTEMATIC omission of preclinical safety studies.
Why wasn’t the public informed about this?
———————————————
✳ WATCH: Former Pfizer Europe Chief Toxicologist Testifies Pfizer Vaccine Should Never Have Been Released, Calls Mass Rollout a “Human Experiment”
Explosive German Parliamentary testimony reveals rushed approval, skipped cancer and toxicity studies, and up to 60,000 possible vaccine-related deaths in Germany.
Dr. Sterz, former chief toxicologist for Pfizer Europe, testified before a March 19th, 2026 German Parliamentary Committee that the approval process for the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine was dangerously rushed and bypassed fundamental safety standards. He testified that carcinogenicity studies which are tests designed to determine if a substance has the potential to cause cancer were entirely omitted due to time constraints and that reproductive toxicity tests in rats were too poorly executed to provide reliable data on pregnancy or fetal development.
According to his testimony, the fast track process effectively sacrificed essential toxicity studies without justification,
Leading him to characterize the subsequent mass vaccination as a form of prohibited human experimentation where injuries were only monitored after the product reached the market.
———————————————
✳ BREAKING: FDA Finally Admits Covid-19 Jabs Killed American Children – A New Dawn for Accountability
They told us it was safe. They told us it was rare. They told us we were wrong.
In a recently revealed internal letter, Dr. Vinay Prasad – Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics (CBER) – reports that “at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination.” These deaths were deemed vaccine-related by FDA career staff using standard causality assessments. Prasad notes that underreporting and bias likely obscure an even greater toll.
———————————————
✳ PROOF! Excess deaths caused by COVID vaccines, not just COVID or lockdowns
Four of Australia’s states and territories are the focus here. They all experienced excess deaths during the pandemic.
4 Australian regions saw excess deaths rising alongside COVID-19 vaccine use in 2021, while not really having a big COVID-19 or lockdown problem. This adds to the increasing evidence that the jabs are a really bad idea.
———————————————
✳ The PSYOP-19 Video That Was Removed From Social Media Because It Exposed Young “Vaccinated” People DYING SUDDENLY
This article also lists out some healing protocols.
———————————————
✳ Death by Covid Vax An Overview
This is an in-depth collection of articles Shema Satya began compiling as the Covid vaccines started coming out. This serves as a historical record of what actually happened in the early years of the Covid era. It also serves to chronicle the vast amount of warnings we were given of the dangers of the vaccines.
———————————————
🌟 Vaccine Reforms
✳ Federal Judge Blocks Kennedy’s Vaccine Reforms
On 16 March, federal judge Brian Murphy blocked the U.S. government from making sweeping changes to the US childhood immunization schedule, “in a blow to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s agenda,” as the BBC expressed it.
———————————————
🌟 Vaccine Manufacturers Immunity and Legal Reckonings Underway
✳ Tech Company Agrees to $15 Million Settlement in COVID-19 Shot Bias Claim
The agreement includes non-monetary provisions requiring the company to revise its religious accommodation procedures and provide training to personnel responsible for reviewing religious exemption requests. The $15 million resolution is among the largest reported EEOC settlements involving COVID shot religious accommodation claims.
———————————————
✳ Federal Bill Introduced to Strip COVID-19 “Vaccine” Manufacturers of Liability Protection
The LIABLE Act would trigger a historic legal reckoning — unleashing a tsunami of lawsuits from millions of vaccine-injured Americans against Pfizer and Moderna.
Representative Chip Roy has introduced the Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act, a bill that would strip COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers of the federal legal immunity granted during the pandemic and allow millions of injured Americans to pursue civil lawsuits.
During the COVID-19 emergency, the vaccines were classified as medical “countermeasures,” triggering protections under the PREP Act that effectively blocked lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies. Instead, injured victims have been forced into the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)—a little-known system that has paid only a tiny number of claims.
The LIABLE Act would remove all federal laws that grant COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers immunity from civil liability for harms caused by the shots. It would also allow individuals to pursue lawsuits even if they previously filed claims through federal compensation programs, and the legislation would apply retroactively, meaning people vaccinated earlier in the pandemic could still bring legal action.
———————————————
James Roguski has brought much to our awareness regarding the PREP Act.
✳ REPEAL THE PREP ACT
The PREP Act provides legal immunity from lawsuits and liability to those who manufactured and administered harmful pharmaceutical products. Congress must pass legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
✳ Why The PREP Act Must Be Repealed
———————————————
🌟 mRNA Technology in Covid-19 Vaccines
Luc Montagnier claimed that COVID-19 vaccines could induce prion diseases such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) during multiple public statements in late 2021 and early 2022. He made these remarks in interviews and speeches, including a November 2021 interview with Sud Radio, where he warned of vaccine-induced prion diseases like CJD and ALS, stating that mRNA sequences in the vaccines contain areas capable of causing unpredictable protein modifications linked to prions.
✳ Virologist Luc Montagnier: Covid-19 Vaccines Induce PRION
They are not real vaccines. The mRNA allows its message to be transcribed throughout the body, uncontrollably.
Prof. Montagnier blew the whistle in a November 2021 interview with France Soir, the French radio station Sud Radio. In the interview, Luc emphasized that the use of mRNA vaccines was a “strategic error” with long-term consequences for humanity.
———————————————
🌟 Thought Exercises on Spike Protein and “Are Viruses Real?”
✳ Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 21, 2021: “And we know...we’ve known for years... that VIRUS spike proteins trigger blood clots.”
“No one can fault the statement I’ve just made.” Except of course Dr. Mike Yeadon in about a year, when he determines that VIRUSES ARE NON-EXISTING THINGS but the SPIKE PROTEIN still causes clots!
———————————————
🌟 Pro-Vaccine Narratives
✳ Pro-Vaccine Panelists: ‘We’re Losing the PR and Communications Battle’
The medical industry is losing control of the vaccine narrative, according to participants in a webinar moderated by Chelsea Clinton and organized by Unity Consortium — a group of pharmaceutical companies and pro-vaccine organizations.
The event topic was: “Who Influences Young People’s Health Choices? The New Conversations About Vaccines.”
MEDICAL FREEDOM ADVOCATES PUSH BACK
Attack on ‘information ecosystem’ is ‘an attack on informed consent’.
Physicians and medical freedom advocates pushed back on the panelists’ claims. Dr. Michelle Perro, a pediatrician, told The Defender that an attack on the “information ecosystem” is “an attack on informed consent.”
———————————————
✳ New York Times Does It Again — Proves That Pro-Vaccine Propaganda Trumps Journalism
And they wonder why no one trusts them anymore.
“An Oral History of a Year of Turmoil at Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s CDC,” by Jeneen Interlandi, is a classic example of pro-vaccine propaganda.
———————————————
———————————————
🌟 Additional Resources - A Sampling of Shema’s Extensive Research During the Covid Era
✳ Systemic Shifts with Vaccines, or More Cognitive Dissonance? Jab Series Part 3
Sept 19 2025: Rising Questions, Shifting Narratives, and What’s at Stake Now
✳ The Vaccine Reckoning — Part Two: A Panoramic Scan—So No One Can Say They Didn’t Know
Aug 19 2025: This is an ongoing, big-picture accounting of what regulators, courts, hospitals, industry, and global datasets reveal—new editions to this Series will be added as the facts evolve.
✳ Series The ‘Jab’, mRNA Tech, and Vaccines In the News: Edition One
Nov 25, 2024: Please Speak Out, Let’s Not Let This Happen Again
✳ See Shema’s Historical Vault
Plandemics, Global Lockdowns and Social Control Networks
You can find extensive links and research within each of the following segments:
Biological Warfare and Bioterrorism Overview
Covid and Covid Vaccines An Overview
Death by Covid Vax An Overview
Champions for Freedom Overview
Lawsuits During Covid Era Overview
Pandemics An Overview
———————————————
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
———————————————
Shema Satya is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
———————————————
✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳
IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?
———————————————
🌟 We Also Invite You
✳ JOIN ‘THE AWAKENING’ NEWSLETTER
Besides These Substack Posts on Individual Topics
Shema invites you to sign up for her weekly Newsletter delivered via email
‘THE AWAKENING’
Learn about the Growing Critical Mass for New Earth!
Gain Courage and Clarity to Exit the Matrix
Along with coverage of critical global events
SIGN UP HERE
✳ THE NEW ONE PERCENT MOVEMENT
Read about the Vision for Building a Critical Mass
FOR HUMANITY’S GREAT AWAKENING
SEE THE VISION HERE
Shema Satya ... I envision
The New One Percent as a global fellowship of eighty million conscious souls:
freedom-loving,
ethically courageous people who choose daily to wake into their power,
to act with kindness,
and to lift the world together.
Our work is simple — to practice presence, speak truth, and create ripples of compassionate action until the tide of human consciousness turns.
One small habit, practiced by many, will awaken the majority.
———————————————
#CovidVaccines
#mRNATechnology
#VaccineInjury
#VaccineSafety
#MedicalFreedom
#PublicHealthPolicy
#VaccineAccountability
#Transhumanism
#CovidNarrative
#PharmaImmunity
Please even stop all vaccination s for poor animals. All those monsters who make them must be arrested and put behind bars for life,since they have killed so many.