Table of Contents

🌟 Connecting the Covid19 Injections with the Infrastructure of Transhuman 6G

🌟 mRNA - Calls for Immediate Ban on Technology Used in Covid Vaccines

🌟 mRNA Injections - Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction

🌟 Vaccine Injuries

🌟 Deaths from Covid Vaccines

🌟 Vaccine Reforms

🌟 Vaccine Manufacturers Immunity and Legal Reckonings Underway

🌟 mRNA Technology in Covid-19 Vaccines

🌟 Thought Exercises on Spike Protein and “Are Viruses Real?”

🌟 Pro-Vaccine Narratives

🌟 Additional Resources - A Sampling of Shema’s Extensive Research During the Covid Era

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Please share far and wide—because this is about far more than Covid vaccines alone.

What began as a mass injection campaign now points to a broader system of control.

These headlines reveal more than vaccine harms. They show the convergence of mRNA expansion, digital infrastructure, legal immunity, and deeper intrusion into human life.

What opened during Covid became a gateway into a much larger agenda—one involving bodily control, technological integration, weakened accountability, and the steady build-out of new control infrastructure.

Even a quick scan shows the scope.

The facts are here. The pattern is visible.

Read. Connect the dots. Share—so no one can say they didn’t know.

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🌟 Connecting the Covid19 Injections with the Infrastructure of Transhuman 6G

In this post, Dr. Ana Mihalcea explains how the metamaterials deployed via the COVID19 bioweapons, Geoengineering are the in place infrastructure for the 6G AI control Grid. This ubiquitous surveillance will no longer rely on devices, cell towers, cell phones but the MEMS ( microelectronic metamaterials) that are now within the body of people are the plasmonic nanoantennas that will be used for instant information transfer. The smart dust that your dog inhales will be able to provide your heart rate, internal biochemical composition for the AI.

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It is important that people understand in concise ways how the technology works and these images allow complex information to be understood.

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🌟 mRNA - Calls for Immediate Ban on Technology Used in Covid Vaccines

March 18 2026: McCullough stated flatly that “no one should take the mRNA injection at this time,” citing over 4,300 peer‑reviewed papers documenting harms, including myocarditis, blood clots, neurological injury, disability, and death. He emphasized that natural immunity and early outpatient treatment, rather than vaccination, saved lives during the pandemic, and called for mRNA products to be fully retired worldwide.

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Watch these interviews, and share this important series.

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🌟 mRNA Injections - Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction

The Appellate Court in the Netherlands dismissed the appeal as inadmissible. The plaintiffs were appealing the trial court’s decision to not allow witnesses in the case. See the press release below. The hearing on the merits of the case will be on October 22, 2026 in Leeuwarden. This is a civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, et al on behalf of injured plaintiffs. The case asserts that the COVID mRNA injections are bioweapons and a genocide crimes were committed. This appeal was about allowing witnesses to testify at the trial court. The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.

Update on the Netherlands bioweapon trial against Gates and Bourla, plus concerns over digital IDs and lockdown 2.0

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🌟 Vaccine Injuries - Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury

Emerging studies and expanding health databases are exposing the “massive epidemic of vaccine injury” — or MEVI — Mark Gorton, president of the MAHA Institute, said in his opening speech.

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Why are they not being given greater exposure?

The VAXXED films are sitting there gathering dust. These potent weapons for truth could be on screens across the country, in a real revolution. In the films, the children are there. You see them. Some of them are hooked up to machines so they can breathe and live. Their mothers are there next to them, and you know they’ve devoting every minute of every day to keep these kids alive and care for them. As of this writing, Kennedy STILL hasn’t lodged an appeal to reverse the federal judge’s ruling that freezes and paralyzes any change to the CDC vaccine schedule. Kennedy’s silent. He hasn’t given a speech in his official capacity to rail against the judge who froze the CDC.

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Vaxxed | From Cover-Up to Catastrophe

‘An investigation into how the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on a 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This alarming deception has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism, potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.’

Vaxxed 2 | People’s Truth

In 2016, a media firestorm erupted when Tribeca Film Festival abruptly censored its documentary selection, VAXXED: From Coverup to Catastrophe, amid pressure from pro-pharmaceutical interests.

Vaxxed 3 | Authorized To Kill

Children’s Health Defense embarked on a nine-month journey across America, gathering powerful testimonies from the people. Our interviews ranged from mothers and fathers to teenagers, families, medical professionals, whistleblowers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life. What we discovered was nothing short of staggering. We listened to harrowing accounts of COVID hospital protocols that shook us to our very core. The consistency of these stories was alarming. People also shared their experiences after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing tragic outcomes of either death or serious injury. Now, fueled by these powerful firsthand testimonies, we are creating a documentary by the people, for the people. Learn what we uncovered on the road. You can’t afford to miss it.

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🌟 Deaths from Covid Vaccines

The man formerly responsible for testing toxicity of medicines at Pfizer warns of up to 60 000 deaths from covid vaccines in Germany.

This news is so big that it should have warranted headline news WORLDWIDE. But it hasn’t.

Dr. Helmut Sterz

This all comes from the testimony of Dr. Helmut Sterz who formerly worked as head of toxicology at Pfizer in Europe. In a recent testimony given before the corona inquiry commission at the German parliament he had something to say, suggesting that up to 60 000 people in Germany could have died from the covid vaccine.

And he wants an IMMEDIATE BAN on the technology used in the vaccines.

He even goes on to say in a statement that the approval and use of the covid vaccine violated international law and that there was a SYSTEMATIC omission of preclinical safety studies. Why wasn’t the public informed about this?

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Explosive German Parliamentary testimony reveals rushed approval, skipped cancer and toxicity studies, and up to 60,000 possible vaccine-related deaths in Germany.

Dr. Sterz, former chief toxicologist for Pfizer Europe, testified before a March 19th, 2026 German Parliamentary Committee that the approval process for the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine was dangerously rushed and bypassed fundamental safety standards. He testified that carcinogenicity studies which are tests designed to determine if a substance has the potential to cause cancer were entirely omitted due to time constraints and that reproductive toxicity tests in rats were too poorly executed to provide reliable data on pregnancy or fetal development. According to his testimony, the fast track process effectively sacrificed essential toxicity studies without justification,

Leading him to characterize the subsequent mass vaccination as a form of prohibited human experimentation where injuries were only monitored after the product reached the market.

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They told us it was safe. They told us it was rare. They told us we were wrong.

In a recently revealed internal letter, Dr. Vinay Prasad – Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics (CBER) – reports that “at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination.” These deaths were deemed vaccine-related by FDA career staff using standard causality assessments. Prasad notes that underreporting and bias likely obscure an even greater toll.

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Four of Australia’s states and territories are the focus here. They all experienced excess deaths during the pandemic. 4 Australian regions saw excess deaths rising alongside COVID-19 vaccine use in 2021, while not really having a big COVID-19 or lockdown problem. This adds to the increasing evidence that the jabs are a really bad idea.

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This article also lists out some healing protocols.

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This is an in-depth collection of articles Shema Satya began compiling as the Covid vaccines started coming out. This serves as a historical record of what actually happened in the early years of the Covid era. It also serves to chronicle the vast amount of warnings we were given of the dangers of the vaccines.

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🌟 Vaccine Reforms

On 16 March, federal judge Brian Murphy blocked the U.S. government from making sweeping changes to the US childhood immunization schedule, “in a blow to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s agenda,” as the BBC expressed it.

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🌟 Vaccine Manufacturers Immunity and Legal Reckonings Underway

The agreement includes non-monetary provisions requiring the company to revise its religious accommodation procedures and provide training to personnel responsible for reviewing religious exemption requests. The $15 million resolution is among the largest reported EEOC settlements involving COVID shot religious accommodation claims.

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The LIABLE Act would trigger a historic legal reckoning — unleashing a tsunami of lawsuits from millions of vaccine-injured Americans against Pfizer and Moderna.

Representative Chip Roy has introduced the Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act, a bill that would strip COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers of the federal legal immunity granted during the pandemic and allow millions of injured Americans to pursue civil lawsuits. During the COVID-19 emergency, the vaccines were classified as medical “countermeasures,” triggering protections under the PREP Act that effectively blocked lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies. Instead, injured victims have been forced into the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)—a little-known system that has paid only a tiny number of claims. The LIABLE Act would remove all federal laws that grant COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers immunity from civil liability for harms caused by the shots. It would also allow individuals to pursue lawsuits even if they previously filed claims through federal compensation programs, and the legislation would apply retroactively, meaning people vaccinated earlier in the pandemic could still bring legal action.

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James Roguski has brought much to our awareness regarding the PREP Act.

The PREP Act provides legal immunity from lawsuits and liability to those who manufactured and administered harmful pharmaceutical products. Congress must pass legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

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🌟 mRNA Technology in Covid-19 Vaccines

Luc Montagnier claimed that COVID-19 vaccines could induce prion diseases such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) during multiple public statements in late 2021 and early 2022. He made these remarks in interviews and speeches, including a November 2021 interview with Sud Radio, where he warned of vaccine-induced prion diseases like CJD and ALS, stating that mRNA sequences in the vaccines contain areas capable of causing unpredictable protein modifications linked to prions.

They are not real vaccines. The mRNA allows its message to be transcribed throughout the body, uncontrollably. Prof. Montagnier blew the whistle in a November 2021 interview with France Soir, the French radio station Sud Radio. In the interview, Luc emphasized that the use of mRNA vaccines was a “strategic error” with long-term consequences for humanity.

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🌟 Thought Exercises on Spike Protein and “Are Viruses Real?”

“No one can fault the statement I’ve just made.” Except of course Dr. Mike Yeadon in about a year, when he determines that VIRUSES ARE NON-EXISTING THINGS but the SPIKE PROTEIN still causes clots!

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🌟 Pro-Vaccine Narratives

The medical industry is losing control of the vaccine narrative, according to participants in a webinar moderated by Chelsea Clinton and organized by Unity Consortium — a group of pharmaceutical companies and pro-vaccine organizations. The event topic was: “Who Influences Young People’s Health Choices? The New Conversations About Vaccines.”

MEDICAL FREEDOM ADVOCATES PUSH BACK

Attack on ‘information ecosystem’ is ‘an attack on informed consent’.

Physicians and medical freedom advocates pushed back on the panelists’ claims. Dr. Michelle Perro, a pediatrician, told The Defender that an attack on the “information ecosystem” is “an attack on informed consent.”

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And they wonder why no one trusts them anymore. “An Oral History of a Year of Turmoil at Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s CDC,” by Jeneen Interlandi, is a classic example of pro-vaccine propaganda.

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🌟 Additional Resources - A Sampling of Shema’s Extensive Research During the Covid Era

Sept 19 2025: Rising Questions, Shifting Narratives, and What’s at Stake Now

Aug 19 2025: This is an ongoing, big-picture accounting of what regulators, courts, hospitals, industry, and global datasets reveal—new editions to this Series will be added as the facts evolve.

Nov 25, 2024: Please Speak Out, Let’s Not Let This Happen Again

✳ See Shema’s Historical Vault

Plandemics, Global Lockdowns and Social Control Networks

You can find extensive links and research within each of the following segments:

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