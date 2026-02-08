“Before we act, let’s notice what kind of moment we’re in.”

This week offers a mix of signals, gatherings, and choices — some time-specific, others ongoing — shared here not as urgency, but as a way to notice what’s unfolding and decide what, if anything, is yours to engage.

1 🌟 Before February 17 — A Window for Alignment

What follows reflects how this window is being interpreted across different traditions — and how we might use it as an opportunity for alignment rather than prediction.

Even if nothing dramatic unfolds externally, what’s there to lose by rising to our highest self and meeting these times consciously?

According to the Edgar Cayce material, the period leading up to February 17, 2026 marks a rare convergence — a threshold moment when long-building energies crystallize and a new trajectory locks in.

In the Cayce tradition, such moments are described as rare turning points, when history, consciousness, and choice intersect in ways that may not return for thousands of years.

We are now at a long-awaited opening where preparation meets opportunity, and readiness matters more than effort!

Preparations Before February 17 — A Rare Window of Alignment*

1 — Clear your emotional blocks — essential

Release emotional blocks before February 17 so old patterns don’t carry forward.

2 — Stay grounded in the body — where clarity and stability live

Stay embodied as new frequencies emerge that older structures can’t hold.

3 — Clarify your heart’s true desires — a critical step

Clarify what your soul genuinely desires — as this window is described as a once-in-millennia opportunity. Not what you think you should want, or what the world has trained you to chase — but what your heart and soul genuinely desire.

4 — Major shifts and point of no return — a bifurcation moment

Major relationship shifts, unexpected breakthroughs, and rapid changes that signal a point of no return — often described as a bifurcation or fork in the road.

5 — Be the anchor — the lighthouse

Observe with compassion and calm — stability itself becomes the signal.

*Important nuance:

Cayce himself emphasized that future events were conditional, shaped by human consciousness and choice, not fixed fate. Event predictions such as these should be framed as interpretive windows, not guaranteed outcomes.

For an astrological perspective - Pam Gregory discusses in this video.

2 🌟 Sovereignty in Motion

Very cool music video on home page HERE

A New Era Takes Root

February 15-20, 2026 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Welcome to the dawn of a transformative movement, a bold step into a fresh chapter for our global community.

Anarchapulco is an annual freedom-focused conference in Mexico that brings together people interested in self-sovereignty, decentralized living, and alternative ways of thriving. For 11 years, Anarchapulco flourished in Acapulco, Mexico, uniting freedom-seekers, visionaries, and changemakers from around the world. We’re planting new seeds in the vibrant, sun-drenched paradise of Puerto Vallarta. Like a seedling breaking through fertile soil, Genesis embodies rebirth—a chance to cultivate new ideas, forge deeper connections, and grow a future rooted in liberty, self-sovereignty, and boundless opportunity.

Check Out The Speakers Here

Info on the various Tickets / Events to Purchase HERE

In a moment being described as a shift toward coherence and embodied choice, communities like Aptos Beloved Community show what alignment looks like when it’s lived — not just contemplated.

3 🌟 Alignment Made Visible — Lived Community in Practice

(A few openings available)

✳ Aptos Beloved Community — Housing Details

Aptos Beloved Community is a land-based ecovillage in Aptos, California stewarded by Ocean Robbins, his wife Phoenix, and a small group of dedicated partners. For the past eight years, they’ve been actively exploring what community can look like when values are lived — not just discussed.

Rooted in Earth reverence, personal responsibility, cultural healing, and revolutionary love

Home to about 14 adults living, learning, and growing together

Shared rhythms include meals, gardens, food forests, compost systems, and rainwater catchment

Emphasis on inner work, relational honesty, and celebrating difference

Often described as messy, demanding, beautiful — and deeply meaningful

A few private living spaces are opening for people who feel genuinely called to participate, contribute, and deepen community — not just pass through.

For those who feel stirred, HERE’S A LINK with more details to explore further.

As February 17 is framed as a moment when frequency begins to crystallize into form, practices like the one below invite us to meet that shift consciously — using the human voice as a direct interface between vibration, language, and lived experience.

4 🌟 Vibrational Language as a Living Practice — A One-Month Exploration Begins February 15

✳ Vibrational Language for Vibrational Health

with Seth Leaf Pruzansky

A voice-activated self-healing modality exploring how our voice, body, and spirit communicate through vibration — beginning with how we speak and listen from within.

What if your voice is already in conversation with your body — and this month is simply about learning how to listen and participate?

Beginning February 15, Seth Leaf Pruzansky is opening a one-month daily practice inviting people to explore their voice as a living, vibrational interface — not as performance or theory, but as an embodied, experiential practice.

Rather than outlining everything here, Seth describes the practice in full in his own words at the link below. If this question intrigues you, it may be worth exploring further.

“When you become conscious of the communication already taking place in your body — through your voice, unique to you — you begin to be part of that conversation. The benefits of that are health.”

— Seth Leaf Pruzansky

What to expect (in brief):

To start, Seth asks participants to commit to one full month of practice, supported by a simple 12.5-minute guided exercise each day.

LINK to read about Seth’s vision and to sign up HERE

Note: To start, this private group will be hosted on Facebook.

5 🌟 Where Consent Is Being Tested — When Alignment Meets Action

As public debates intensify around bodily sovereignty and consent, the invitation is not to react, but to remain anchored — bringing the same steadiness, discernment, and coherence we cultivate privately into how we engage publicly.

Credit to Joseph Sansone for drafting the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, now filed in three U.S. states.

In recent weeks and months, several U.S. states have introduced legislation seeking to designate certain mRNA injections as biological agents or weapons of mass destruction, which would trigger criminal prohibitions around their manufacture, possession, or distribution.

Sponsors frame these efforts as responses to concerns about informed consent, bodily sovereignty, and public safety.

Arizona State Representative Rachel Jones Keshel recently joined Joseph Sansone on Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss the introduction of HB 2974 — the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act into the Arizona Legislature.

Those who wish to engage are being asked to take two specific steps:

Call and email Arizona legislators to support HB 2974 and help move it through committee Specifically House Speaker Steve Montenegro and Salina Bliss need to get phone calls and emails to support this bill and move it through committee. Tell them to support HB2974 the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act and push it through committee.

Legislator contact information is available via the Arizona Legislature website: AZLeg.Gov

✳ A Broader Legislative Pattern Emerging

Arizona is not alone.

Tennessee: Senator Janice Bowling has filed SB 1949 , designating mRNA injections as weapons of mass destruction, making manufacture or distribution a Class B felony

Minnesota: Last year, Minnesota Representative Shane Mekeland introduced Bill HF3129, proposing similar prohibitions

These efforts suggest a growing pattern of state-level legislative challenges centered on consent, classification, and public health authority.

✳ Further Context & Education

James Roguski has produced a widely shared interview series titled “Speak Out Against mRNA Injections,” exploring the legal, ethical, and governance dimensions that these initiatives address.

This Substack, listing out all of James Roguski’s interviews, is Shema Satya’s most-read issue.

Readers interested in deeper context may wish to watch and share the series.

👉 When public choices feel charged, being the anchor and the lighthouse — steady, present, and clear — matters as much as the action itself.

This is where inner coherence meets outer engagement — and where staying anchored becomes a form of leadership.

6 🌟 A Pause for Perspective — Why Optimism Still Matters

After engaging with heavier themes, an intentional pause can restore perspective — not by bypassing reality, but by remembering what we’re here to protect and build.

Alignment isn’t constant vigilance.

Steadiness includes rest.

Perspective is part of leadership.

✳ February 5 marked Optimist Day , a globally recognized moment dedicated to practicing hope in action.

Optimist Day is celebrated throughout the world annually on the First Thursday of February. This is a day where the world can be an Optimist themselves in action, plus join us in honoring Optimist Clubs and Members in their communities and worldwide for all they do year-round to promote efforts in bringing out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves. In addition to our Clubs and Members celebrating Optimist day, many local governments routinely issue Proclamations in honor of Optimist Day so that their communities can look to the future with hope. On Optimist Day, they can celebrate the volunteers who share their enthusiasm, skills, and talent to make that tomorrow a vibrant and peaceful one.

7 🌟 How Signals Echo — Coherence Becomes the Invitation

As I was gathering these events and signals, I noticed how closely they echo and reinforce the theme of the most recent Awakening newsletter — particularly the idea of “the bell on the mountain.”

The reminder that we don’t need to push, convince, or persuade — that coherence itself becomes the signal, and those who are ready will hear it in their own time.

One reader wrote after reading this issue:

“Love this message tone about coherence rather than forcing things. Feeling really resonant with my inner guidance right now.”

This image reflects the spirit of that piece — a reminder that we don’t awaken others by force, but by staying anchored.

For those curious, this image is the table of contents from The Awakening, Issue 4:20 — a space where I explore these themes more deeply through story, reflection, and lived practice.

It’s not required reading — simply another place this same conversation is unfolding.

✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

