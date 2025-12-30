Shema Satya
LAST CHANCE to submit comments on new FCC rules aimed at eliminating local authority over cell towers. DUE WED. 12/31/2025
Super clean instructions in this post. Your comments must be added to FCC Docket No 25-276 by New Year’s Eve Day, 12/31
7 hrs ago
•
Shema Satya
2
1
Let's Just Forget the World for a Moment, and Just BE - Christmas Evening Reflections
This post is for the "one" person who may just need to hear this message, right now, If it just touches one, that is enough.
Dec 26
•
Shema Satya
3
3
2
James Roguski Series on 'Speak Out Against mRNA Injections'
Watch these interviews, and share this important series.
Dec 23
•
Shema Satya
43
10
12
Action Needed Now - To Stop US Federal Cell Tower Takeover - Light It Up for Local Control
Critical Wednesday Senate Committee FCC oversight hearing
Dec 15
•
Shema Satya
1
1
1
A Winter Letter to the One Who Still Carries Too Much
Let this winter be your sanctuary.
Dec 12
•
Shema Satya
2
2
November 2025
The Immunity Empire: How the Legal + Profit Matrix Protects Corporations, Not People
NCVIA, The PREP Act, and Bayh–Dole Act
Nov 17
•
Shema Satya
2
2
Plague of Corruption film - Free Viewing Today
Time Sensitive - how pharmaceutical giants systematically captured governments
Nov 17
•
Shema Satya
3
2
October 2025
From Collapse to Emergence, Cosmic Witnesses To Humanity At The Crossroads
The Awakening Newsletter Issue 4:05
Oct 26
•
Shema Satya
2
2
The Jab, The Prep for Digital IDs, mRNA Dangers, Vax Series Part 4
Never a dull moment. It's our JOB to say NO, stay Aware, Inform and Engage.
Oct 15
•
Shema Satya
2
1
Charlie Kirk - Too Much Does Not Add Up
Beyond the shock and speculation — finding meaning, asking questions, and standing guard over the human spirit.
Oct 8
•
Shema Satya
2
2
September 2025
Systemic Shifts with Vaccines, or More Cognitive Dissonance? Jab Series Part 3
Rising Questions, Shifting Narratives, and What’s at Stake Now
Sep 19
•
Shema Satya
3
2
2
August 2025
The Vaccine Reckoning — Part Two: A Panoramic Scan—So No One Can Say They Didn’t Know
This is an ongoing, big-picture accounting of what regulators, courts, hospitals, industry, and global datasets reveal—new editions to this Series will…
Aug 20
•
Shema Satya
3
3
2
