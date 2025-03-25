Here you go, friends…

Over time, my collection of articles has become a living library of research, insights, and reflections. I felt it was the right moment to gather everything in one place — to make it easy for us to explore, revisit, and connect the dots more clearly than ever.

This isn’t just an archive; it’s an ongoing resource for truth-seekers, freedom-lovers, and those building a new way forward. My hope is that it helps us see patterns, understand the deeper stories behind current events, and feel inspired to take empowered action.

I’ve organized everything into a few core categories to help guide our exploration. I’ll continue updating it as new articles are published (while also refining the categories). Feel free to bookmark this, return often, and share with those who are waking up and ready to see more.

Here’s to clarity, courage, and co-creating a more beautiful world aligned with truth and love.

Share

Shema Satya’s Substack Master Collection of Articles

To Be Updated Ongoing, As New Articles Are Published

Here Are the Most Recent List of Categories Under Which The Articles Are Listed.

149 Articles Posted so far (including this Master Index)

#01 🌟 Cartels and Politics (17 posts)

#02 🌟 Chaos to Unity, The Way of Love (17 posts)

#03 🌟 Covid, the Jab, the Plandemic (16 posts)

#04 🌟 Fires, Hurricanes, Weather Warfare, What’s Up? (14 posts)

#11 🌟 Freedom and Truth - Efforts in Collaboration (0 posts)

#05 🌟 Grassroots Building a New World (19 posts)

#10 🌟 Newsletter, The Awakening (0 posts)

#06 🌟 The WHO (World Health Organization), United Nations and Unelected Global Organizations (7 posts)

#07 🌟 War, What Is It Good For? (5 posts)

#08 🌟 Utopian Themes (22 posts)

#09 🌟 Week At A Glance, In the News (31 posts)

———————————————

#1 🌟 Cartels and Politics

July 2, 2025: Intention Is the Infrastructure of the New Earth. Let us Counter Consolidation Tactics with Consciousness.

April 5 2025: I dream and vision a day where honest public conversations are in vogue

Dec 10, 2024: A Series on Memes for the Awakening, Please Share Widely

Nov 13, 2024: What Would Ethical Governance Look Like?

Aug 25, 2024: Dystopia: A vision of a future that is a corrupted (usually beyond recognition) utopian society. Utopia: An imaginary community or society that possesses highly desirable or near-perfect qualities.

Nov 03, 2024: Some Highlights of News Clips from the Last Few Months

Oct 02, 2024: Ukraine, Russia, & U.S., Ports on Strike, Chemical Fire, and more, Each Week Seeming to Get Increasingly More Intense, Breakdown to Breakthrough. Be Strong Everyone.

Sep 04, 2024: Make America Healthy Again Is A New Rally Cry for Unity

Jul 28, 2024: I Still Don't Buy the Mainstream Narrative and I'm Not Alone In This

Jul 20, 2024: Do Your Research, Is It True ... These Statements, Have Some Healthy Debate With People

Jul 15, 2024: And RIP Cory, the civilian who lost his life tragically

Jun 30, 2024: Telecom is short for Telecommunications Industry

Jan 31, 2024: The States vs Biden, the Feds, and the Supreme Court, Solving the Open Border Problem

Dec 26, 2023: Janet Ossebaard was a talented filmmaker who dedicated her life to shedding light on controversial topics.

Oct 02, 2023: Emergency Broadcast Test in United States

Oct 01, 2023: London Real Premiere

Jul 17, 2023: The Sound of Freedom Film and Subsequent Controversy. Are We Truly Uniting and Building a Freedom Movement? Let's Use Six Degrees of Separation to Find Out.

———————————————

#2 🌟 Chaos to Unity, The Way of Love

August 7 2025: Dive into the resources, decide for yourself, and harness this month’s pivotal energies. I’ve felt the bifurcation shift—have you?

July 5, 2025: From Dream to Reality — The Future Is Built by Those Who Remember

June 30, 2025: Tuning Into Truth in an Age of Illusion, What You Radiate, You Reshape, Broadcast Light. Dismantle Control.

June 24, 2025: The Turning Point - These next few months are so important. If ever you are to be in your A game, now is the time.

April 21, 2025: Sharing here The Awakening Newsletter Issue 3:30

Mar 17, 2025: Awakening Within, Rising Together, 38 Steps to Inspired Vision and a Planetary Shift

Mar 10, 2025: Ten Keys for Transformational Freedom, Awakening Our Inner Vision

Mar 03, 2025: Red Pill Meets Ascension, Living Our Passions While Building to the Tipping Point to A Great Global Awakening

Jan 07, 2025: We Are So Close To A Tipping Point

Oct 29, 2024: Love is the Way, Find All the Ways You Can Possibly Discover to Be In Love

Aug 23, 2024: Enjoy Topics on Home, Health, Communication, Business and more. Find Inspiration to Enhance Every Part of Your Life and Inspire Creative Living

Aug 06, 2024: Imagine being so true to your DIVINE NATURE that everything else becomes secondary, by Neville Goddard

Jan 20, 2024: Freedom Is Rising

Dec 06, 2023: December 2023, A Time for Deep Rest and Integration, for Jan 1 2024 is 'Go Time'

Nov 14, 2023: November 4, 18, and 25, 2023 – Specific dates of Galactic Surges of a Blue Frequency to Assist Humanity in the Expansion Process

Sep 12, 2023: Set Sail Captain and Crew, A World of Opportunity Awaits

Aug 24, 2023: Lot's of Self Care and Walking Away From Abuse

———————————————

#3 🌟 Covid, the Jab, the Plandemic

Sept 19 2025: Rising Questions, Shifting Narratives, and What’s at Stake Now

Aug 19 2025: This is an ongoing, big-picture accounting of what regulators, courts, hospitals, industry, and global datasets reveal—new editions to this Series will be added as the facts evolve.

May 6 2025: Trump’s Executive Order on Gain-of-Function Research Leaves Loopholes Open, Let's Keep our Eyes Wide Open, It's Not a Permanent Fix

April 14 2025: Piercing the Fog: The Rising Tide of Skepticism, What Happens When People Begin to See Through the Narrative

Feb 05, 2025: We are in a process of building momentum to bring the truth out of the shadows and into the light of awareness and global consciousness.

Jan 22, 2025: Very Powerful and Important Points Covered, Please Share, Discuss, Speak Out

Dec 31, 2024: If You KNEW Beyond Any Shadow of a Doubt, that the mRNA technology impacts Fertility in Harmful Ways and Threatens the Very Survival of the Human Race, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

Nov 25, 2024: Please Speak Out, Let's Not Let This Happen Again

Aug 11, 2024: I See the PCR Test As A Cornerstone, A Lynchpin That Allows the Fraud of Pandemics

Mar 22, 2024: Creative Ways to Respond to Headline News

Feb 20, 2024: This Video Clip Has the Potential to Impact Many, Share It and Dialogue With Others, Please Do, Talk Together and Enliven Critical Thinking Skills

Jan 23, 2024: Identify Hive Mind and Breakthrough to Higher Awareness and Consciousness

Dec 27, 2023: Collapsing Countries, Pandemics Are Impossible, Plans for Jabbing the Masses Without Consent, , It's a Biological Weapon, Ban the Jab, The Push for Fear, Gratitude An Antidote

Dec 19, 2023: The Stories in this film will Touch your Heart, Watch and Share Far and Wide, For the Children

Oct 25, 2023: Pfizer did not disclose the contamination to the public health authority

Aug 29, 2023: Armed with Facts of the Harms of Masks

———————————————

#4 🌟 Fires, Hurricanes, Weather Warfare, What’s Up?

Feb 16, 2025: Time to rethink a whole lot of things! Has America's Key Vegetable Supply, "Salad Bowl", Been Contaminated?

Jan 13, 2025: After the Shock and Trauma, Grief and Now Outrage - From Mainstream Reporting to New World Order Agenda 2030 Plans Unfolding, and what about North Carolina and Maui?

Dec 23, 2024: A Collection of Perspectives, Do Your Own Critical Thinking

Oct 15, 2024: Is the Cabal Growing Desperate To Keep Trump Out of White House? Are these Orchestrated Events to Take Over the U.S.? WW111 Underway

Oct 08, 2024: While We Are Still In Triage from Hurricane Helene and Concerns, Besides Lithium Land Grabs, Also Election Interference in North Carolina?

Oct 05, 2024: We Are Living In Extraordinary Times, Many Things Converging Now

Oct 01, 2024: Shema's Warfare Series Include Lahaina, Acapulco, Climate Engineering and 5th Gen War, and now the very latest, Hurricane Helene

Dec 28, 2023: Read this Entire Post for Inspired Possibilities of Dealing With Toxic Waste

Nov 08, 2023: Catherine Austin Fitts Discusses Land Grabs using Precision, Timing and Tactics

Oct 28, 2023: Oct 25 2023, at 1am Cat 5 165+ miles per hour winds Destroy Acapulco. Very Similar to the Evil that Hit Lahaina, Maui

Sep 19, 2023: Is a Nano AI War Now Underway?

Aug 30, 2023: Impossible Normal Fire Behavior Is Proven

Aug 22, 2023: Perspectives and Overviews of the Lahaina Inferno

Aug 15, 2023: As Maui burned

———————————————

#5 🌟 Grassroots Building a New World

May 30 2025: From Galactic Promises to Grounded Power—A Truth Warrior’s Reflection

May 26 2025: One Person Can Do Tremendous Things

April 29, 2025: A 7 Part Series: Part 1 The Quantum World — Reversing “We Don’t Want” into “This Is What We Are Creating”

Feb 02, 2025: Exploring Endless Possibilities for Engaged and Voluntary Collaboration

Nov 20, 2024: An Inspired Global Speech for 21st Century Humanity

Nov 11, 2024: As the WHO Goes Rogue and Plans for an International Pandemic Treaty with Little to No Public Input, Let the People of the World Have Their Voice, May This Inspire Us All

Sep 06, 2024: Sometimes A lot Can Be Communicated in A Few Words and Images

Aug 21, 2024: The Reveal is the third book in David Icke's 'Reality Trilogy' along with The Trap and The Dream

Aug 18, 2024: A Tall Tale of Corruption, Food-Cigarette-Medical-Big Pharma Industries, MPox Money Machine, and Grass Roots Rumblings Arising. A New Wave of Awakening

Jul 31, 2024: Gregg Braden, The Big Changes Underway, We Are Just Getting Started, Our Divinity Is the Holy Grail

May 27, 2024: Can We Set Our Egos Aside and Listen To Each Others' Critiques Of the Information We Are Putting Out Into the World, In Turn Becoming More Effective In Our Message, Our Impact, and Our Unity

Apr 02, 2024: The Freedom Movement, Please Be Aware When Playing Into The Game of Division

Mar 17, 2024: The United Nations is Developing a Pact for the Future, What If We Participated In It's Creation!

Jan 08, 2024: Four part extraordinary series with Michael Salla, and a special bonus, enjoy some amazing story telling by David Adair

Oct 11, 2023: A Collection of Pro Cash Memes To Help Inspire Us To Make It A Priority To Use Cash As Much As We Can, Along with Some Info on CBDCs

Aug 15, 2023: An Organization that has been in existence for thousands of years, doing divine work.

Aug 08, 2023: How Do We in the Truth Movement Deal With Differing Opinions and Beliefs

Aug 08, 2023: Exploring Perspectives on Intelligent Life Beyond Our Earthly Existence

Jul 24, 2023

———————————————

#6 🌟 The WHO (World Health Organization), United Nations and Unelected Global Organizations

July 22 2025: Updates and Clarifications on WHO Pandemic Treaty, IHR, and News on Repeal Prep Act, and Gavi Funding

July 13, 2025: Let's Flood the White House with Phone Calls and Emails NOW!

Jun 17, 2024: 19 News Stories Covered: The WHO, a Global Body that Needs to Be Reined In

May 20, 2024: We've Got An Abundance of Support for Understanding What is What Concerning the WHO and Our Individual Sovereign Nations Rule Over Us

Apr 08, 2024: A Most Brilliant Clarification of Local Issues, The IHR Amendments, and the 'Treaty'

Mar 25, 2024: A Grass Roots Movement the Likes the Galaxy Has Never Ever Seen! and All In LOVE and Embracing Our Unity Consciousness

Nov 22, 2023: While also openly conspiring to violate IHR Article 55, Ignoring the 4 month in advance ruling

———————————————

#7 🌟 War, What Is It Good For? (5 posts)

Nov 14, 2023: The Global Cult Controls All Sides

Nov 07, 2023: Plus Stargates in the Middle East

Oct 16, 2023: Israel and Hamas, A False Flag?

Sep 17, 2023: 5th Generation Warfare and Glimpses Into 6th, 7th and 8th Generations To Come

Sep 15, 2023: Sun Tzu Wrote The Art of War over 2,500 Years Ago

———————————————

#8 🌟 Utopian Themes

Sep 06, 2024: These Utopian themes have been written and compiled by Shema Satya over the last year. What can we build from these ideas?

Jun 17, 2024: Dreaming, Visioning, Imagining

Feb 13, 2024: Placing Our Attention and Intention on Making a Quantum Leap in Awakening

Jan 17, 2024: Portraying the dynamic interplay between current reality and the vibrant, hopeful world we aspire to create.

Oct 11, 2023: A Journey in Imagination

Jan 30, 2024: This IS the New Human – Harmonizing with the Universe's Rhythm, Unleashing the Symphony of Our Souls

May 06, 2024: The People's Response to THEY, a Fantasy Tale

Jun 28, 2024: May We Be Ever More Vigilant With Our Intentions and How We Communicate Them

Jan 15, 2024: The Creativity Implicit in Mindstorming with Another, Idea Generate and Project Activate

Apr 23, 2024: Purely Human At A Crossroads with Transhumanism

Jan 13, 2024: A Journey of One, A Symphony of Many

Apr 28, 2024: Let's Address Equity At the Core Of Our Basic Need

Jun 15, 2024: There Is Money To Be Made in Treatments, Not In Cures - It's Time To End this Paradigm! Let's Start Asking Better Questions!

Dec 12, 2023: The Emergent Soul: Guiding Principles for a New Earth

Jan 22, 2024: Are We Building a New Earth OR Are We Here To Awaken So To Exit This Construct, OR Is It Something Else We Have Yet To Conceive?

Mar 11, 2024: Historical, Global, Innovations, Adapting to Changing Cultural Needs

Feb 26, 2024: Let us build important coalitions and networks to combat tyranny in all its forms

Feb 19, 2024: My Message, A Call For Absolute Vigilance With Our Thoughts and Intentions

Jan 03, 2024: Visioning transforming the world, potentials of a harmonious future.

Oct 18, 2023: GSC and UH, An Antidote to the WHO and the UN

Oct 11, 2023: Help to Get The Word Out

Dec 04, 2023: A Fantasy Tale of Enchantment with a Road Map

———————————————

#9 🌟 Week At A Glance, In the News

July 11 2025: Pulling Back the Curtain - Decode the Headlines, Discern the Truth. When Freedom Is at Stake, Awareness Is Power

June 3 2025: Go viral with the July 4 Rehearsal Event, Many CTA's Call to Action

March 31 2025, And more, 42 Stories in the News Highlighted

Dec 18, 2024: And Much More, 66 News Stories Covered

Nov 01, 2024: And Much More, Highlights from the Last Few Weeks, 70 News Stories Covered

Oct 01, 2024: We Include News Stories the Media Blackouts

Sep 10, 2024: Note: Our 'In The News This Week Series', Is Shifting to 'In The News Series', to be published periodically

Jul 29, 2024: We Highlight 25 News Items and Resources In This Edition

Jul 13, 2024: We Highlight 31 News Items This Week

Jul 02, 2024: We Highlight 25 News Items This Week

Jun 26, 2024: We Highlight 29 News Items This Week

Jun 18, 2024: We Highlight 47 News Stories This Week

Jun 03, 2024: We Highlight 30 News Items This Week

May 28, 2024: We Highlight 28 News Items This Week

May 21, 2024: We Highlight 29 News Items This Week

May 14, 2024: We Highlight 26 News Items This Week

May 08, 2024: We Highlight 25 News Items This Week

May 01, 2024: We Highlight 32 News Items This Week

Apr 24, 2024: We Highlight 26 News Items This Week

Apr 16, 2024: We Highlight 30 News Items This Week

Apr 09, 2024: We Highlight 42 News Items This Week

Apr 02, 2024: We Highlight 34 News Items This Week

Mar 27, 2024: 32 News Items We Highlight This Week

Mar 19, 2024: 33 News Items We Highlight This Week

Mar 13, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 29 News Items We Highlight This Week

Mar 06, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 23 News Items We Highlight This Week

Feb 28, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 30 News Items We Highlight This Week

Feb 21, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 29 News Items We Highlight This Week

✳ Karen Kingston Had Some Concerns back in 2023 - Many of us were worried, so we did some posts, all turned out okay, thank goodness

Karen Kingston Has Made Contact with Family

Aug 20, 2023: Great News! She's Getting Well and Will Come Home.

Whistleblower Karen Kingston is Missing

Aug 18, 2023: A Call is Out to Please Bring Karen Kingston Home

Feb 14, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 19 News Items We Highlight This Week

A Living Library

I invite you to browse, explore, and let your intuition guide you. Certain titles will stand out — those are likely the messages meant for you in this moment. I encourage you to read those pieces in full, soak in the insights, and notice the connections they spark within you. This library is here to help you see more clearly, feel more empowered, and remember that you are part of a great awakening and a powerful wave of change.

I’ll continue updating this living index as new articles flow through. Please bookmark this page, return often, and share it with kindred spirits who are ready to question, discover, and rise.

Thank you for walking this path with me. Together, we are building something beautiful and lasting.

With love and clarity,

Shema Satya

#Sovereign Living

#Freedom Movement

#Truth Seeking

#Grassroots Awakening

#Global Patterns and Insights

———————————————

#10 🌟 Newsletter, The Awakening

✳

———————————————

🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟

———————————————

✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

———————————————

🌟 We Also Invite You

Besides These Substack Posts on Individual Topics

Shema invites you to sign up for her weekly Newsletter delivered via email

‘THE AWAKENING’

Learn about the Growing Critical Mass for New Earth!

Gain Courage and Clarity to Exit the Matrix

Along with coverage of critical global events

SIGN UP HERE

Read about the Vision for Building a Critical Mass

FOR HUMANITY’S GREAT AWAKENING

SEE THE VISION HERE

Shema has compiled a Vault of Research regarding the COVID Operation

Over 300 topic pages organized into 3 Portals and 14 Sub Categories

Information that continues to be extremely relevant to our times

THE REAL AGENDA BODY OF RESEARCH

Living a Heart Centered Life. Syncing up the heart and mind for humanity’s next great evolutionary leap in consciousness and being.

———————————————

Shema Satya

I offer this content FREE, there is no paywall.

For those who are able,

supporting my work with financial donations is hugely appreciated.

You can donate with subscriptions through my Substack account

Additional Ways to Contribute Are Listed Here

Thank you so much.

It is my mission to continue to inform, inspire and highlight ways to best contribute to building a new world that works for the benefit and good of all. Always with the key focus on grass roots empowerment, decentralization, and mobilization.

RAISE OUR FREQUENCIES, LOVE WINS