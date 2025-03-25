My Substack Master List of Articles
Shema Satya's Substack Collection of Articles, To Be Updated Ongoing
Here you go, friends…
Over time, my collection of articles has become a living library of research, insights, and reflections. I felt it was the right moment to gather everything in one place — to make it easy for us to explore, revisit, and connect the dots more clearly than ever.
This isn’t just an archive; it’s an ongoing resource for truth-seekers, freedom-lovers, and those building a new way forward. My hope is that it helps us see patterns, understand the deeper stories behind current events, and feel inspired to take empowered action.
I’ve organized everything into a few core categories to help guide our exploration. I’ll continue updating it as new articles are published (while also refining the categories). Feel free to bookmark this, return often, and share with those who are waking up and ready to see more.
Here’s to clarity, courage, and co-creating a more beautiful world aligned with truth and love.
Shema Satya’s Substack Master Collection of Articles
To Be Updated Ongoing, As New Articles Are Published
Here Are the Most Recent List of Categories Under Which The Articles Are Listed.
149 Articles Posted so far (including this Master Index)
#01 🌟 Cartels and Politics (17 posts)
#02 🌟 Chaos to Unity, The Way of Love (17 posts)
#03 🌟 Covid, the Jab, the Plandemic (16 posts)
#04 🌟 Fires, Hurricanes, Weather Warfare, What’s Up? (14 posts)
#11 🌟 Freedom and Truth - Efforts in Collaboration (0 posts)
#05 🌟 Grassroots Building a New World (19 posts)
#10 🌟 Newsletter, The Awakening (0 posts)
#06 🌟 The WHO (World Health Organization), United Nations and Unelected Global Organizations (7 posts)
#07 🌟 War, What Is It Good For? (5 posts)
#08 🌟 Utopian Themes (22 posts)
#09 🌟 Week At A Glance, In the News (31 posts)
———————————————
#1 🌟 Cartels and Politics
✳ UFOs, Control Ops & the Rise of the Soul-Led Human, The Power of the New One Percent
July 2, 2025: Intention Is the Infrastructure of the New Earth. Let us Counter Consolidation Tactics with Consciousness.
✳ Bobby, You Ran for Prez on Platform of Honesty, and Now As An Employee of T, How's It Going?
April 5 2025: I dream and vision a day where honest public conversations are in vogue
✳ Big Pharma Memes
Dec 10, 2024: A Series on Memes for the Awakening, Please Share Widely
✳ Draining the Swamp or How To Bring Transparency to Governance
Nov 13, 2024: What Would Ethical Governance Look Like?
✳ Presidential Building a New Vision for Unity or Campaigning Dystopia Circus?
Aug 25, 2024: Dystopia: A vision of a future that is a corrupted (usually beyond recognition) utopian society. Utopia: An imaginary community or society that possesses highly desirable or near-perfect qualities.
✳ U.S. Elections Days Away, Who Are the Real Winners, and When Do People Say Enough!
Nov 03, 2024: Some Highlights of News Clips from the Last Few Months
✳ A World Breaking Down, In Chaos, Part 1: Congress Mass Casuality Event Prep?, Paramilitary Group Invasion, Child Detention Camps, Helene, Engineered?, International Terrorism, Middle East Psyop?,
Oct 02, 2024: Ukraine, Russia, & U.S., Ports on Strike, Chemical Fire, and more, Each Week Seeming to Get Increasingly More Intense, Breakdown to Breakthrough. Be Strong Everyone.
✳ RFK Jr Live - EPIC Hard Hitting Points on the Corporate Capture of America In Health and In Our Agencies
Sep 04, 2024: Make America Healthy Again Is A New Rally Cry for Unity
✳ Part 3 of the Trump "Shooting Event"
Jul 28, 2024: I Still Don't Buy the Mainstream Narrative and I'm Not Alone In This
✳ Some Excellent (Facts?) On Trump's First Term and Part 2 of July 13
Jul 20, 2024: Do Your Research, Is It True ... These Statements, Have Some Healthy Debate With People
✳ July 13: Ask Tough Questions, Apply Critical Thinking to Political Theatre
Jul 15, 2024: And RIP Cory, the civilian who lost his life tragically
✳ Telecom Threats from D.C. / Smart Meter Suit / Stop Fast Track Wireless Without Any Safety Studies
Jun 30, 2024: Telecom is short for Telecommunications Industry
✳ At the Crossroads of Freedom and Security: The United States Borders in the Spotlight
Jan 31, 2024: The States vs Biden, the Feds, and the Supreme Court, Solving the Open Border Problem
✳ R.I.P., Janet Ossebaard, In Tribute We Link Here All The Videos in Fall of the Cabal Series
Dec 26, 2023: Janet Ossebaard was a talented filmmaker who dedicated her life to shedding light on controversial topics.
✳ Precautions Suggested for Oct 4th, with backup day Oct 11th 2023
Oct 02, 2023: Emergency Broadcast Test in United States
✳ We Will Not Be Silenced - WORLD PREMIERE
Oct 01, 2023: London Real Premiere
✳ Freedom Movement, Controlled Opposition, or Psyop?
Jul 17, 2023: The Sound of Freedom Film and Subsequent Controversy. Are We Truly Uniting and Building a Freedom Movement? Let's Use Six Degrees of Separation to Find Out.
———————————————
#2 🌟 Chaos to Unity, The Way of Love
✳ Biological Breakthroughs & Cosmic Keys—Newsletter 3:46: Your August Key Dates & New-Human Blueprint
August 7 2025: Dive into the resources, decide for yourself, and harness this month’s pivotal energies. I’ve felt the bifurcation shift—have you?
✳ Awaken Now, Why Postpone the Paradise Planet?
July 5, 2025: From Dream to Reality — The Future Is Built by Those Who Remember
✳ The Agenda Sequel, Part One - How's Your Frequency?, Raising Vibration in a World That Wants You Numb
June 30, 2025: Tuning Into Truth in an Age of Illusion, What You Radiate, You Reshape, Broadcast Light. Dismantle Control.
✳ Now is Rehearsal for Something Much Bigger Next Year - Pam Gregory Discusses Astrology Alignments
June 24, 2025: The Turning Point - These next few months are so important. If ever you are to be in your A game, now is the time.
✳ The Living Kaleidoscope of Humanity, Anchoring A New Earth Frequency
April 21, 2025: Sharing here The Awakening Newsletter Issue 3:30
✳ From Self-Love and Self-Responsibility to A Collective Global Transformation
Mar 17, 2025: Awakening Within, Rising Together, 38 Steps to Inspired Vision and a Planetary Shift
✳ Course Correction for Freedom, Navigating from Chaos to Unity
Mar 10, 2025: Ten Keys for Transformational Freedom, Awakening Our Inner Vision
✳ Following Our Soul Guidance to Freedom, Listening Within to the Inner Stillness
Mar 03, 2025: Red Pill Meets Ascension, Living Our Passions While Building to the Tipping Point to A Great Global Awakening
✳ Architects of Fear and the Arising of Love
Jan 07, 2025: We Are So Close To A Tipping Point
✳ The Way of Love, Through Poetry Memes of Mary Oliver
Oct 29, 2024: Love is the Way, Find All the Ways You Can Possibly Discover to Be In Love
✳ The Thrive Guide: Explorations into Wellness and Discovery. The Creative Voyage: Chapter 1
Aug 23, 2024: Enjoy Topics on Home, Health, Communication, Business and more. Find Inspiration to Enhance Every Part of Your Life and Inspire Creative Living
✳ Keys to Inner Freedom: Act Like You Don’t Want Anyone’s Attention
Aug 06, 2024: Imagine being so true to your DIVINE NATURE that everything else becomes secondary, by Neville Goddard
✳ A Music Collection Inspired by the Plandemic
Jan 20, 2024: Freedom Is Rising
✳ Blue Light Surge Frequency Updates
Dec 06, 2023: December 2023, A Time for Deep Rest and Integration, for Jan 1 2024 is 'Go Time'
✳ Blue Celestial Beings of Light and November Frequency Expansion
Nov 14, 2023: November 4, 18, and 25, 2023 – Specific dates of Galactic Surges of a Blue Frequency to Assist Humanity in the Expansion Process
✳ A Treasure Map for Business Development
Sep 12, 2023: Set Sail Captain and Crew, A World of Opportunity Awaits
✳ Diary Notes Episode 1
Aug 24, 2023: Lot's of Self Care and Walking Away From Abuse
———————————————
#3 🌟 Covid, the Jab, the Plandemic
✳ Systemic Shifts with Vaccines, or More Cognitive Dissonance? Jab Series Part 3
Sept 19 2025: Rising Questions, Shifting Narratives, and What’s at Stake Now
✳ The Vaccine Reckoning — Part Two: A Panoramic Scan—So No One Can Say They Didn’t Know
Aug 19 2025: This is an ongoing, big-picture accounting of what regulators, courts, hospitals, industry, and global datasets reveal—new editions to this Series will be added as the facts evolve.
✳ Trump’s Gain-of-Function Research Pause: Not a Victory Lap, But a Call for Vigilance
May 6 2025: Trump’s Executive Order on Gain-of-Function Research Leaves Loopholes Open, Let's Keep our Eyes Wide Open, It's Not a Permanent Fix
✳ Why the Belief Covid Was a Plandemic Continues to Grow
April 14 2025: Piercing the Fog: The Rising Tide of Skepticism, What Happens When People Begin to See Through the Narrative
✳ The COVID Dossier, Read, Share, Discuss, Creatively Explore Next Steps
Feb 05, 2025: We are in a process of building momentum to bring the truth out of the shadows and into the light of awareness and global consciousness.
✳ There Really Was NO Pandemic, Denis Rancourt
Jan 22, 2025: Very Powerful and Important Points Covered, Please Share, Discuss, Speak Out
✳ The Jab IS a Bioweapon, Let's Go Viral With This in 2025, Backed Up By A Powerful Resource Directory!
Dec 31, 2024: If You KNEW Beyond Any Shadow of a Doubt, that the mRNA technology impacts Fertility in Harmful Ways and Threatens the Very Survival of the Human Race, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?
✳ Series The 'Jab', mRNA Tech, and Vaccines In the News: Edition One
Nov 25, 2024: Please Speak Out, Let's Not Let This Happen Again
✳ The PCR Test - A Go To Resource - Waking To The Lie of the PCR
Aug 11, 2024: I See the PCR Test As A Cornerstone, A Lynchpin That Allows the Fraud of Pandemics
✳ Stopping Pandemic Staggering Profiting of Billionaires, Big Tech and Big Pharma
Mar 22, 2024: Creative Ways to Respond to Headline News
✳ There Was No Pandemic, Denis G Rancourt
Feb 20, 2024: This Video Clip Has the Potential to Impact Many, Share It and Dialogue With Others, Please Do, Talk Together and Enliven Critical Thinking Skills
✳ David Icke in Conversation with La Quinta Columna, A Very Important Video
Jan 23, 2024: Identify Hive Mind and Breakthrough to Higher Awareness and Consciousness
✳ Some Key Headline News, How's Your Literacy on Covidiocy, The Sham Scam, Part 1
Dec 27, 2023: Collapsing Countries, Pandemics Are Impossible, Plans for Jabbing the Masses Without Consent, , It's a Biological Weapon, Ban the Jab, The Push for Fear, Gratitude An Antidote
✳ Shot Dead, For the Children, Watch and Share this Film
Dec 19, 2023: The Stories in this film will Touch your Heart, Watch and Share Far and Wide, For the Children
✳ Health Canada Confirms DNA Contamination of Covid Vaccines
Oct 25, 2023: Pfizer did not disclose the contamination to the public health authority
✳ Face Masks Saying No
Aug 29, 2023: Armed with Facts of the Harms of Masks
———————————————
#4 🌟 Fires, Hurricanes, Weather Warfare, What’s Up?
✳ Lithium Battery Storage Facility Explosions, Toxic Hydrogen Fluoride, Time to Rethink Batteries
Feb 16, 2025: Time to rethink a whole lot of things! Has America's Key Vegetable Supply, "Salad Bowl", Been Contaminated?
✳ Perspectives from the Los Angeles Fires January 2025
Jan 13, 2025: After the Shock and Trauma, Grief and Now Outrage - From Mainstream Reporting to New World Order Agenda 2030 Plans Unfolding, and what about North Carolina and Maui?
✳ Drones, What's Up, Multiple Agendas, Very Important
Dec 23, 2024: A Collection of Perspectives, Do Your Own Critical Thinking
✳ Hurricane Helene Part 3: Continuing Updates, Heroic Civilian Help, Do Not Forget Our Neighbors, Omniwar
Oct 15, 2024: Is the Cabal Growing Desperate To Keep Trump Out of White House? Are these Orchestrated Events to Take Over the U.S.? WW111 Underway
✳ Hurricane Milton, Part 1 - Signs of More Weather Manipulation, and More Election Interference
Oct 08, 2024: While We Are Still In Triage from Hurricane Helene and Concerns, Besides Lithium Land Grabs, Also Election Interference in North Carolina?
✳ Hurricane Helene Part 2: Please Share, Stories from Civilians, Understand What Is Really Going On, and Stay Empowered
Oct 05, 2024: We Are Living In Extraordinary Times, Many Things Converging Now
✳ Helene, Engineered?, Lithium Deposits, 15 Min Cities via "Natural" Disasters - Weather Warfare Series
Oct 01, 2024: Shema's Warfare Series Include Lahaina, Acapulco, Climate Engineering and 5th Gen War, and now the very latest, Hurricane Helene
✳ Lahaina, Maui Action Item - Opposition to Olowalu As Toxic Waste Dump Site
Dec 28, 2023: Read this Entire Post for Inspired Possibilities of Dealing With Toxic Waste
✳ Real Estate Stealing, Multiple Motives
Nov 08, 2023: Catherine Austin Fitts Discusses Land Grabs using Precision, Timing and Tactics
✳ "Hurricane" Otis Comes Out of Nowhere, Acapulco Hit By Weather Warfare?
Oct 28, 2023: Oct 25 2023, at 1am Cat 5 165+ miles per hour winds Destroy Acapulco. Very Similar to the Evil that Hit Lahaina, Maui
✳ CCP, DOD, DEWs, and Maui
Sep 19, 2023: Is a Nano AI War Now Underway?
✳ Maui DEW and Lasers, Were They Used?
Aug 30, 2023: Impossible Normal Fire Behavior Is Proven
✳ Lahaina Fire Questions, What We Know So Far
Aug 22, 2023: Perspectives and Overviews of the Lahaina Inferno
✳ Stories from Lahaina, In Memory
Aug 15, 2023: As Maui burned
———————————————
#5 🌟 Grassroots Building a New World
✳ A Message from Earth to the Cosmos—We Choose Soul-Led Co-Creation
May 30 2025: From Galactic Promises to Grounded Power—A Truth Warrior’s Reflection
✳ Joy of Cash, With Cash It's Harder to Control Us, the Turtling Concept, Protecting Our Financial Freedoms
May 26 2025: One Person Can Do Tremendous Things
✳ Dismantling Societal Core Beliefs About Cartels, Big Pharma, and the Machinery of Control
April 29, 2025: A 7 Part Series: Part 1 The Quantum World — Reversing “We Don’t Want” into “This Is What We Are Creating”
✳ A Grassroots Response - Imagine - to Schwab's "We Must Force Collaboration"
Feb 02, 2025: Exploring Endless Possibilities for Engaged and Voluntary Collaboration
✳ An Expanded Vision for Universal Income, A Liberated and Free Humanity that Thrives, Uplifting the Elon Musk Vision of Mass Unemployment, and How to Find Meaning
Nov 20, 2024: An Inspired Global Speech for 21st Century Humanity
✳ Big Ideas for A Health Freedom Global Agreement - Let's Do This!
Nov 11, 2024: As the WHO Goes Rogue and Plans for an International Pandemic Treaty with Little to No Public Input, Let the People of the World Have Their Voice, May This Inspire Us All
✳ A Short Story In Memes, Waking From the Trance Matrix
Sep 06, 2024: Sometimes A lot Can Be Communicated in A Few Words and Images
✳ David Icke, To Expand the Sense of What is Possible
Aug 21, 2024: The Reveal is the third book in David Icke's 'Reality Trilogy' along with The Trap and The Dream
✳ Building A New World, Ideas In Creation, Health, Food, Corruption and MPox
Aug 18, 2024: A Tall Tale of Corruption, Food-Cigarette-Medical-Big Pharma Industries, MPox Money Machine, and Grass Roots Rumblings Arising. A New Wave of Awakening
✳ A World in Chaos, Truth and Solutions, America Holds a Key Role
Jul 31, 2024: Gregg Braden, The Big Changes Underway, We Are Just Getting Started, Our Divinity Is the Holy Grail
✳ Fact Checking Each Other In the Freedom Movement
May 27, 2024: Can We Set Our Egos Aside and Listen To Each Others' Critiques Of the Information We Are Putting Out Into the World, In Turn Becoming More Effective In Our Message, Our Impact, and Our Unity
✳ Stop the Division Please! Let's Talk Things Out, NOW
Apr 02, 2024: The Freedom Movement, Please Be Aware When Playing Into The Game of Division
✳ A Grass Roots Idea for the United Nations Zero Draft, 10 Important Questions
Mar 17, 2024: The United Nations is Developing a Pact for the Future, What If We Participated In It's Creation!
✳ David Adair, Child Prodigy to Rocket Scientist, Take A Quantum Leap In The Realm of Possibility
Jan 08, 2024: Four part extraordinary series with Michael Salla, and a special bonus, enjoy some amazing story telling by David Adair
✳ Keep Cash Alive and Use It Often!
Oct 11, 2023: A Collection of Pro Cash Memes To Help Inspire Us To Make It A Priority To Use Cash As Much As We Can, Along with Some Info on CBDCs
✳ Disclosure with Ray of TLS, The Light System
Aug 15, 2023: An Organization that has been in existence for thousands of years, doing divine work.
✳ My Call to Kerry Cassidy and Dr Steven Greer
Aug 08, 2023: How Do We in the Truth Movement Deal With Differing Opinions and Beliefs
✳ Extraordinary Implications As Disclosure Reshapes Our Lives
Aug 08, 2023: Exploring Perspectives on Intelligent Life Beyond Our Earthly Existence
✳ Antidotes to the Cabal Shenanigans
Jul 24, 2023
———————————————
#6 🌟 The WHO (World Health Organization), United Nations and Unelected Global Organizations
✳ US Has Rejected the 2024 IHR Amendments, A Few Small Wins, Don't Take Eyes Off the WHO
July 22 2025: Updates and Clarifications on WHO Pandemic Treaty, IHR, and News on Repeal Prep Act, and Gavi Funding
✳ President Trump - WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Israel has REJECTED the 2024 IHR Amendments - It's Time the US does the same!
July 13, 2025: Let's Flood the White House with Phone Calls and Emails NOW!
✳ WHO and Globalist Agenda Watch Issue 1: Sue the WHO Initiative, Origins of the 'Treaty Agreement', What Next with IHR, New World Order documents
Jun 17, 2024: 19 News Stories Covered: The WHO, a Global Body that Needs to Be Reined In
✳ The WHO, the States, the Fed, and Sovereign Tyranny
May 20, 2024: We've Got An Abundance of Support for Understanding What is What Concerning the WHO and Our Individual Sovereign Nations Rule Over Us
✳ Unraveling the WHO Complexity
Apr 08, 2024: A Most Brilliant Clarification of Local Issues, The IHR Amendments, and the 'Treaty'
✳ Oust the WHO's Tyranny Over the People
Mar 25, 2024: A Grass Roots Movement the Likes the Galaxy Has Never Ever Seen! and All In LOVE and Embracing Our Unity Consciousness
✳ WHO Is Looking Like a Criminal Cartel
Nov 22, 2023: While also openly conspiring to violate IHR Article 55, Ignoring the 4 month in advance ruling
———————————————
#7 🌟 War, What Is It Good For? (5 posts)
✳ Israel, Palestinians, Genocide, War Crimes
Nov 14, 2023: The Global Cult Controls All Sides
✳ Israel, War, and Big Picture Perspectives
Nov 07, 2023: Plus Stargates in the Middle East
✳ War What's It Good For .... Nothing!
Oct 16, 2023: Israel and Hamas, A False Flag?
✳ The Evolution of Warfare
Sep 17, 2023: 5th Generation Warfare and Glimpses Into 6th, 7th and 8th Generations To Come
✳ The Art of Warfare
Sep 15, 2023: Sun Tzu Wrote The Art of War over 2,500 Years Ago
———————————————
#8 🌟 Utopian Themes
✳ Envisioning A New World, A Collection of Utopia Type Stories
Sep 06, 2024: These Utopian themes have been written and compiled by Shema Satya over the last year. What can we build from these ideas?
✳ The Hero's Journey Through Utopia
Jun 17, 2024: Dreaming, Visioning, Imagining
✳ Quantum Entanglement, Storytelling and Global Upliftment
Feb 13, 2024: Placing Our Attention and Intention on Making a Quantum Leap in Awakening
✳ Envisioning A Better World
Jan 17, 2024: Portraying the dynamic interplay between current reality and the vibrant, hopeful world we aspire to create.
✳ Sovereign and Free Community Centers Ep 1
Oct 11, 2023: A Journey in Imagination
✳ Living in Flow and Relaxation for Optimum Life Evolution
Jan 30, 2024: This IS the New Human – Harmonizing with the Universe's Rhythm, Unleashing the Symphony of Our Souls
✳ Operation Project Parallel
May 06, 2024: The People's Response to THEY, a Fantasy Tale
✳ How We Use Our Language Is So Important
Jun 28, 2024: May We Be Ever More Vigilant With Our Intentions and How We Communicate Them
✳ The Power of Intention, while Planting Ideas and Questions into the Quantum Field
Jan 15, 2024: The Creativity Implicit in Mindstorming with Another, Idea Generate and Project Activate
✳ Gregg Braden and The Global Coherence Initiative Powerful Findings
Apr 23, 2024: Purely Human At A Crossroads with Transhumanism
✳ Together We Find Our Way Home
Jan 13, 2024: A Journey of One, A Symphony of Many
✳ A Declaration of Good Health for All
Apr 28, 2024: Let's Address Equity At the Core Of Our Basic Need
✳ NASA Shut Down These Projects - Mind Blowing Breakthrough Technologies Suppressed
Jun 15, 2024: There Is Money To Be Made in Treatments, Not In Cures - It's Time To End this Paradigm! Let's Start Asking Better Questions!
✳ Rules for Radicals, A Revolution of Love
Dec 12, 2023: The Emergent Soul: Guiding Principles for a New Earth
✳ Guerrilla Tactics for Evolving Humans
Jan 22, 2024: Are We Building a New Earth OR Are We Here To Awaken So To Exit This Construct, OR Is It Something Else We Have Yet To Conceive?
✳ Exploring An Evolving Educational System
Mar 11, 2024: Historical, Global, Innovations, Adapting to Changing Cultural Needs
✳ Coalition Building Questions to Suggest for the Health and Medical Freedom Movements
Feb 26, 2024: Let us build important coalitions and networks to combat tyranny in all its forms
✳ A Conversation with AI, How Do We Counter The Mass Mind Control that AI Is Helping With
Feb 19, 2024: My Message, A Call For Absolute Vigilance With Our Thoughts and Intentions
✳ A New Year Life Compass, From Addiction to Possibility
Jan 03, 2024: Visioning transforming the world, potentials of a harmonious future.
✳ Global Sovereign Communities and United Humans
Oct 18, 2023: GSC and UH, An Antidote to the WHO and the UN
✳ Freedom Cell Network
Oct 11, 2023: Help to Get The Word Out
✳ From Lonely to Exuberance and A Story to Help with Holiday Blues
Dec 04, 2023: A Fantasy Tale of Enchantment with a Road Map
———————————————
#9 🌟 Week At A Glance, In the News
✳ In the News, Issue 29: WHO Action Before July 19, Texas Floods, Trump, AI, Palantir, Wearables Surveillance, Gates Netherlands (Jab) Case!, RFK Jr and more
July 11 2025: Pulling Back the Curtain - Decode the Headlines, Discern the Truth. When Freedom Is at Stake, Awareness Is Power
✳ In the News, Issue 28: Rehearsal Event for July 4, Europe 24 hr Blackout, Repeal Prep Act Educate and Act, Call for Freedom for Dr Reiner Fuellmich
June 3 2025: Go viral with the July 4 Rehearsal Event, Many CTA's Call to Action
✳ In the News, Issue 27: Mind Control, Exit Global Organizations, Weather Events, Medical Freedom, Privacy, Heroism, US Government in Transition
March 31 2025, And more, 42 Stories in the News Highlighted
✳ In The News Series, Issue 26: AI Threatens Student, Appalachians Freeze, Corporate Accountability, Liability and Morality, Psyops, Project Bluebeam, Sex Trafficking, Open Borders, Presidential Watch,
Dec 18, 2024: And Much More, 66 News Stories Covered
✳ In The News Series, Issue 25: Cybersecurity 'Exercise' on Election Day, Steve Bannon Released from Prison, Weather Warfare Exposed, Land Grabs, Remdesivir Papers, Cash Wins, Georgia Chemical Fire
Nov 01, 2024: And Much More, Highlights from the Last Few Weeks, 70 News Stories Covered
✳ In The News Series, Issue 24: Fluoride Ruling, UN Pact for the Future, Vaccine Horror, A Marxist Slogan?, Telegram Caves, Maui Land Grab Updates, and more
Oct 01, 2024: We Include News Stories the Media Blackouts
✳ In The News Series, Issue 23: Free Speech Battles with Censorship, Gene-Altered Food Substitutes, Lithium Battery Fires, 30 Under-Reported News, and more
Sep 10, 2024: Note: Our 'In The News This Week Series', Is Shifting to 'In The News Series', to be published periodically
✳ In the News This Week Issue 22: CyberPolygon & CrowdStrike, Project 2025, Chevron Doctrine, Trump Shooting, Net Zero, Cattle ID Tags and Jab, Carbon Footprint Tracker, and more
Jul 29, 2024: We Highlight 25 News Items and Resources In This Edition
✳ In the News this Week Issue 21: July 15, Collective Survival, The HOPE Accord, Blood Clots, Farming Watch, Evolutionary Perspectives and more
Jul 13, 2024: We Highlight 31 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 20: Fed Jury Bombshell Ruling, Sudden Medical Emergencies and Crashes, Scamdemic Bird Flu, Pres Debate Reality Show TV, Censorship Fight Continues, and more
Jul 02, 2024: We Highlight 25 News Items This Week
✳ In the News this Week Issue 19: Linking 5th Gen War and Mind Control, Jabs to Replicate to Infinity, Crimes Against Humanity Legal Updates, Engineer a Global Famine, Biden Clones, and more
Jun 26, 2024: We Highlight 29 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 18: A Big Win with the 9th Circuit Court!, Vaxxidents, Future of Food, Building Courage Amidst Fear Propaganda, Global Digital IDs, and more
Jun 18, 2024: We Highlight 47 News Stories This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 17: These Times, They Just Keep Getting Stranger, Blood Supply, Temperature Measurements Manipulated, More Rogue WHO Actions, Fake Meat Bad for Environment, and more
Jun 03, 2024: We Highlight 30 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 16: More WHO Updates It's Not Over, Dental Anestetics and Blood Clots, E-Bikes Battery Fires, Let Us Question Elon Musk Agenda, Fact Checking, and more
May 28, 2024: We Highlight 28 News Items This Week
✳ In The News This Week Issue 15: A Deep Dive into Exit UN (the WHO a part of UN), A Bill to Ban CBDC, Schwab Exits, The Virus Issue, Jab Mandate Ruled Unconstitutional, and more
May 21, 2024: We Highlight 29 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 14: Federal Registry Ruling on Non-Invasive, Mtn Dew Predictive Programming, Outmaneuvering War, AstraZeneca Withdraws, Agenda Behind Mass Shootings, Fake Meat, and more
May 14, 2024: We Highlight 26 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 13: Controlled Opposition, Streamlining Surveillance, Tyranny of Local Governments, Black World Revealed, Ban the Jab on Public Record, and more
May 08, 2024: We Highlight 25 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 12: W.H.O. Feeding Big Pharma, QR Code in Canada, Food Supply In Peril, Trump Snakes In the Woodshed, Mass Migration and Crime, and more
May 01, 2024: We Highlight 32 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 11: Starshield Satellites, Surveillance Intensifies, Dark Psychology Techniques of the WHO, Global Coherence, Human Rights Violations, and more
Apr 24, 2024: We Highlight 26 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 10: Engineered Pandemics, Massive Rallies Against WHO, China Smart Cities, War on Farms, Digital IDs Global Watch, and more
Apr 16, 2024: We Highlight 30 News Items This Week
✳ In the News This Week Issue 9: Digital Society, Plastic Pollution, Wireless Radiation, WHO, Lockdown Impacts, Cash for Migrants, Biological Weapon, & more
Apr 09, 2024: We Highlight 42 News Items This Week
✳ In the News this Week Issue 8: 'Treaty' Prep Going Badly, Weaponizing Psychology, Louisiana Standing Up to WHO, BioRevolution, Black Swan Event, Pedo Collapse, and more
Apr 02, 2024: We Highlight 34 News Items This Week
✳ In the News this Week Issue 7: Pandemic Treaty Updates, Ivermectin Wins, Brooklyn Bridge, Jab Updates, Digital IDs, Free Speech and more
Mar 27, 2024: 32 News Items We Highlight This Week
✳ In the News this Week Issue 6: WHO Watch, Supreme Court, Mass Formation, CDC, Gene Editing, TikTok, Surveillance, AI, Farming, and More
Mar 19, 2024: 33 News Items We Highlight This Week
✳ In the News this Week Issue 5: AI, Southern Border, Lawsuits, Unconstitutional WHO, Health Detox, Fluoride, Musk, Trump, Presidential Race, and More
Mar 13, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 29 News Items We Highlight This Week
✳ In the News this Week Issue 4: Notice of Liability Movement, Milei, Info War, Texas Fire, Fuellmich Trial, Climate, Contagion in Question
Mar 06, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 23 News Items We Highlight This Week
✳ In The News This Week Issue 3: ICS-5, Reflective Questions, W.H.O., Fluoride, Students and Vax, Censorship, Propaganda, Halt Vax Now
Feb 28, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 30 News Items We Highlight This Week
✳ In The News This Week Issue 2: DNA, Vax Shedding, Excess Deaths, Fluoride on Trial, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Challenging Climate Claims
Feb 21, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 29 News Items We Highlight This Week
✳ Karen Kingston Had Some Concerns back in 2023 - Many of us were worried, so we did some posts, all turned out okay, thank goodness
Karen Kingston Has Made Contact with Family
Aug 20, 2023: Great News! She's Getting Well and Will Come Home.
Whistleblower Karen Kingston is Missing
Aug 18, 2023: A Call is Out to Please Bring Karen Kingston Home
✳ In the News this Week - Digital IDs, Biden is Senile, Tucker and Putin, Injections and Masks, WHO, The Farmers, Politics "We The People"
Feb 14, 2024: The Awakening Newsletter: 19 News Items We Highlight This Week
A Living Library
I invite you to browse, explore, and let your intuition guide you. Certain titles will stand out — those are likely the messages meant for you in this moment. I encourage you to read those pieces in full, soak in the insights, and notice the connections they spark within you. This library is here to help you see more clearly, feel more empowered, and remember that you are part of a great awakening and a powerful wave of change.
I’ll continue updating this living index as new articles flow through. Please bookmark this page, return often, and share it with kindred spirits who are ready to question, discover, and rise.
Thank you for walking this path with me. Together, we are building something beautiful and lasting.
With love and clarity,
Shema Satya
#Sovereign Living
#Freedom Movement
#Truth Seeking
#Grassroots Awakening
#Global Patterns and Insights
———————————————
#10 🌟 Newsletter, The Awakening
✳
———————————————
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
———————————————
✳ LET US BE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD ✳
IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?
———————————————
🌟 We Also Invite You
✳ JOIN ‘THE AWAKENING’ NEWSLETTER
Besides These Substack Posts on Individual Topics
Shema invites you to sign up for her weekly Newsletter delivered via email
‘THE AWAKENING’
Learn about the Growing Critical Mass for New Earth!
Gain Courage and Clarity to Exit the Matrix
Along with coverage of critical global events
SIGN UP HERE
✳ THE NEW ONE PERCENT MOVEMENT
Read about the Vision for Building a Critical Mass
FOR HUMANITY’S GREAT AWAKENING
SEE THE VISION HERE
✳ THE REAL AGENDA
Shema has compiled a Vault of Research regarding the COVID Operation
Over 300 topic pages organized into 3 Portals and 14 Sub Categories
Information that continues to be extremely relevant to our times
THE REAL AGENDA BODY OF RESEARCH
✳ HEART PLAN VISION
Living a Heart Centered Life. Syncing up the heart and mind for humanity’s next great evolutionary leap in consciousness and being.
———————————————
Shema Satya
I offer this content FREE, there is no paywall.
For those who are able,
supporting my work with financial donations is hugely appreciated.
You can donate with subscriptions through my Substack account
Additional Ways to Contribute Are Listed Here
Thank you so much.
It is my mission to continue to inform, inspire and highlight ways to best contribute to building a new world that works for the benefit and good of all. Always with the key focus on grass roots empowerment, decentralization, and mobilization.